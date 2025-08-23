EXCLUSIVE: Taapsee Pannu On Fitness, Gut Health & Stress - 'Dilli Ki Ladki Will Continue To Eat Everything The City Has To Offer'

New Delhi : Actress Taapsee Pannu has carved a niche for herself with powerful performances in Pink, Naam Shabana, and Thappad. Known for her authenticity both on and off screen, the actress is just as committed to her fitness as she is to her craft.

In a candid conversation at a press conference, Taapsee spoke to Zee News about her fitness routine, gut health, and how she manages stress while still indulging in her favorite foods.

On Gut Health- Her Ultimate Mantra

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Highlighting the importance of maintaining a healthy gut, Taapsee called it her ultimate health secret: “If your gut is healthy, you can achieve anything with your health, whether it’s six-pack abs, looking younger, or simply feeling good. Gut truly is the second brain, and I am a standing example of that. I had to repair my gut to look and feel the way I do today.”

On Daily Routine & Probiotics

When asked how she maintains her gut health, Taapsee emphasized the role of probiotics and mindful eating: “It’s not just about achieving a certain body size or abs, but about feeling good from the inside. I follow properly timed meals, ensure good digestion, and include probiotics in my diet every single day. Especially on cheat days, probiotics help digest heavy meals. Even while traveling, I try not to skip them. After following this for years, I can happily recommend it to everyone.”

On Managing Cravings as a True ‘Dilli ki Ladki’

Being a hardcore foodie, Taapsee admits she cannot resist Delhi’s iconic dishes: “I cannot resist chole bhature! Mai khate-peete ghar se hu, and I do everything else to make sure I get to eat what I want. That’s why gut health is so important to me. Seven years ago, when my nutritionist told me that keeping your gut healthy lets you eat what you love, I was sold! I live to eat, and I’ll never give up food. Dilli ki ladki will continue to eat everything the city has to offer.”

On Stress, Social Media & Mental Health

Talking about the impact of stress in today’s fast-paced, social media-driven world, Taapsee shared her approach: “Stress is inevitable, whether in my profession or yours, and it directly affects your gut, leading to acidity and reflux. That’s why having a strong gut helps. Of course, there are many ways to manage stress, but one thing I recommend is a social media detox. Even short breaks can help. Whenever you feel stressed, your body reacts instantly you feel acidic, uneasy. That’s why the gut is called the second brain; it shows you the results of stress right away.”

From embracing probiotics to never saying no to chole bhature, Taapsee proves that balance, not restriction, is the real key to fitness.