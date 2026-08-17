Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Entertainment
  • /People
  • /Exclusive: Tanuj Virwani on 'Jumper' success, 13-month gap after 'Rana Naidu 2' & biggest hurdles

Exclusive: Tanuj Virwani on 'Jumper' success, 13-month gap after 'Rana Naidu 2' & biggest hurdles

Actor Tanuj Virwani opens up about his screen return in Jumper, addressing his 13-month gap after Rana Naidu 2, the film's success on JioHotstar, and the experience of collaborating with veteran co-stars.

Written ByAhana Tiwari
Published: Aug 17, 2026, 03:30 PM IST|Updated: Aug 17, 2026, 03:30 PM IST
Exclusive: Tanuj Virwani on 'Jumper' success, 13-month gap after 'Rana Naidu 2' & biggest hurdles
Image Credit: @Tanuj Virwani/Instagram

About the Author

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari is a trainee sub-editor with a keen eye for storytelling, performances, and cultural nuance. She has reviewed films and series, including Mahavatar Narsimha, Aap Jaisa Koi, and Stranger Things. Always seeking to bridge the gap between audiences and celebrities, Ahana has conducted interviews with artists such as Sangram Singh and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, and even engaged with Kangana Ranaut during the Team India Jersey Paralympian Launch.

She has attended high-profile events like the Kantara success party, giving her firsthand exposure to industry trends and the entertainment landscape. This is her first professional role in media, where she continues to build a reputation as a sharp, perceptive voice in journalism. 

She can be reached at Ahana.Tiwari@zeemedia.com or on X @ahanatiwari0

 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
BWF World Championships 2026: Hariharan-Arjun advance to Round of 32 after Irish pair retires
2
3
4
5