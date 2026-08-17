/Exclusive: Tanuj Virwani on 'Jumper' success, 13-month gap after 'Rana Naidu 2' & biggest hurdles

"Okay, so just before I started shooting for this film I had gained an obscene amount of weight for another project and well losing weight is not always the easiest thing so firstly I had to look like someone who could be jumping from one rooftop to another, I had to look like someone who was athletic or who did not break a sweat and if you watch the film when you watch the film you'll see there's a lot of running and it was fairly physically demanding you know did a lot of wire work for the first time in my career very exciting and because the film happens in a finite period of about a day so everything's happening like in real time right so like if I've just gotten into a fight then the color of the wound will be a certain color the way I'm huffing and puffing my breathing process will be a little different a lot of these nitty-gritties and also cuz you know when you shoot on a set things are a lot more sanitized and I guess you have a lot more control but when you're shooting on live locations and we pretty much 90% of the film was shot on real live locations in Bhopal so just adds that one element of uncertainty and unpredictability which is exciting very exciting and kind of brings out the best in me but it can also be unnerving right because when we shoot in Mumbai it's different because this is home but when you go out there it's like a whole different world and yeah yeah it was it was pretty intense but when I see the results on screen and I'm like yeah I'm so glad we did this and we pushed that extra mile because it's it's worth it everything's worth it"