/Exclusive: Tanuj Virwani on 'Jumper' success, 13-month gap after 'Rana Naidu 2' & biggest hurdles

Actor Tanuj Virwani is currently making waves for his performance in the 2026 Hindi crime-thriller and investigative drama Jumper. Directed by Saurabh Varma, the 1-hour and 44-minute high-octane film, currently streaming on JioHotstar, sees Virwani step into the shoes of "Johnny," an athletic, parkour-skilled cable operator navigating real-time chaos across the rooftops of Bhopal. Marking his screen return 13 months after Rana Naidu Season 2, the film has quickly shot into the platform's trending charts.
In an exclusive interview with Zee News Digital, Tanuj Virwani opened up about the initial hook behind Jumper, the intense physical transformation required for the role, shooting on unpredictable live locations, and sharing screen space with veteran actors like Vijay Raaz, Zakir Hussain, and Zarina Wahab.
Excerpts from the conversation:
Q. What was the initial hook about Jumper and specifically Johnny’s character that made you say, 'I have to do this'?
"Okay, so when the film was pitched to me, Saurabh sir, our director, came with this wonderful artwork, which has now found its way and made it as the main poster. And he had sketched my face. And at that time, the name of the film was Johnny Jumper.
And I'm like, why? So he's like, because it's very simple. His name's Johnny, and he's a cablewala, but he's a jumper. He's a parker expert, and he's taking care of so many dish antennas across Bhopal that he just jumps from one room to another.
And he's fixing stuff for people and ensuring that their entertainment is not affected. And I was like, wow, this is such a novel thought, you know. But sometimes what happens with these high-concept films is like, they sound good as a one-liner, but it takes a lot to be able to flesh it out into a full-fledged two-hour movie, you know.
So we worked on it a lot before we took the film on the floors. And yeah, I'm a guy who usually just goes with my gut instinct. And my gut in this particular case said that, yeah, I think this is something different.
You know, if you look at my career trajectory and the kind of roles that I take up, I never look at the length of the role. I look at how much my characters, motivations, actions, intentions affect the larger story. And am I acting as a fulcrum of some sort or am I just a wallflower? So in this case, though, I mean, obviously, it's a title character.
So there was no question about that. But it's just a role that really resonated with me. And of course, when I got to know that you have actors of the calibre of Vijay Raaz, Dhrishtad Kaal Raaz, Zakir Hussain, Zareen Abab, wonderful thespians, I'm like, yeah, this is going to be like film school for me.
So it was a no-brainer."
Q. What were the biggest hurdles, mentally, physically, or dialect-wise, in bringing Johnny to life?
"Okay, so just before I started shooting for this film I had gained an obscene amount of weight for another project and well losing weight is not always the easiest thing so firstly I had to look like someone who could be jumping from one rooftop to another, I had to look like someone who was athletic or who did not break a sweat and if you watch the film when you watch the film you'll see there's a lot of running and it was fairly physically demanding you know did a lot of wire work for the first time in my career very exciting and because the film happens in a finite period of about a day so everything's happening like in real time right so like if I've just gotten into a fight then the color of the wound will be a certain color the way I'm huffing and puffing my breathing process will be a little different a lot of these nitty-gritties and also cuz you know when you shoot on a set things are a lot more sanitized and I guess you have a lot more control but when you're shooting on live locations and we pretty much 90% of the film was shot on real live locations in Bhopal so just adds that one element of uncertainty and unpredictability which is exciting very exciting and kind of brings out the best in me but it can also be unnerving right because when we shoot in Mumbai it's different because this is home but when you go out there it's like a whole different world and yeah yeah it was it was pretty intense but when I see the results on screen and I'm like yeah I'm so glad we did this and we pushed that extra mile because it's it's worth it everything's worth it"
Q. There has been a little gap between your last major appearance in Rana Naidu Season 2 and the premiere of Jumper. What was the primary reason behind this gap in your releases, and how did that time away impact your perspective when you finally returned to the set of Jumper?
"Yeah, I mean, it's not ideal, to be honest. My last release was in June, Rana Naidu season 2, and so it's been 13 months. But you know, the way I function is I, it's very easy to go left, right, centre, and sign everything under the sun, but it doesn't hold you in good stead because I feel for me, what always works is quality over quantity.
And maybe the kind of roles that I was gravitating towards were not happening and I'm like, okay, by your time, it's okay. I do have a couple of other films in the pipeline, also with, you know, with the acquisitions and the various OTTs taking over, you know, so deals and cracking deals do slow down. But yeah, I hope that gave the audience the opportunity to miss me a little bit. And if the initial numbers and the response are any indication, I think in hindsight, it was a good decision, even though it was not something out of choice, but it was a good decision, yeah."
Q. You’re working alongside industry veterans like Vijay Raaz, Zakir Hussain, and Zarina Wahab. What was the dynamic like on set? Could you share a memorable moment from the set too?
"It was absolutely amazing. I literally felt I was back in film school, be it Vijay Raaz, be it Brijendra Kalra. Zakir sir and I have already worked together on another show, Murshid.
Unfortunately, I did not have the privilege of working with Zarina ma'am. But all in all, it's great, right? Because you know, when you're working with SPNs, with people who have been doing this and putting in the hours for so many years and decades, you really have to bring your A game every single day. He can't afford to have a minute off.
And you know, you want to impress them. You want them to feel that, okay, you know, this guy is leading our film and he's got what it takes. You know, there's definitely additional responsibility when your character name happens to be the title of the film.
But all of them were truly supportive. You know, I feel for me, rehearsals are very, very important because it helps you find the truth behind every line, every motivation, every action that you are doing. And you know, some days it flows, some days it stutters.
But it's extremely rewarding when you see the final output. And a lot of that credit goes to my peers and to my senior actors in particular because they can easily just give their shot and not be there for my close-ups and stuff. But they would all stand, they would all give lines because they understand that, you know, acting is also the art of reacting.
And if I'm listening to what they are saying, I'm no longer acting. I'm just kind of responding in that moment. So yeah, the good ones always get it.
And these guys are like the best."
Q. Jumper marks your first major release after Rana Naidu 2. How gratifying is it to see the film instantly shoot to the top 10 trending spot on JioHotstar?
"It's immensely, it's immensely gratifying, as is always the case. We actors, at least me, I can speak for myself personally, I'm quite the nervous wreck before any release. Because you know, there's a sense of responsibility towards your producers, towards your co-stars, towards the technicians, and most importantly towards the audience.
And when the film comes out, the day it's out, it doesn't belong to any of us anymore. It belongs to the world. It belongs to each and every one of you.
And we have put ourselves up to be criticised, to be lauded, everything, you know. So obviously, when you see the film trending, and it's been like three days now, it's still in the top three, top four, if I'm not mistaken. Considering Jio's got such a wide portfolio across languages and across different kinds of shows and movies and fiction and non-fiction content, it definitely feels great. I've always maintained there's nothing like a small film or a big film.
It's the idea. It is the inception, conceptualisation, and eventual reach of that, that makes a difference. So I would definitely take Jumper as a big, big win, and it's a film I'm very, very happy with.
It's a film I'm very proud of. And I really hope people continue watching it because, as I always maintain, you are as good or as bad as your last release, and our work is our only audition. You know, like, if we start churning out junk, the audience will be like, okay, that's it.
This guy has got to pack up. It's time for him to go. So I never want that day to come because I feel I'm just scratching the surface of what I would like to achieve in my life, in my career.
And yeah, hopefully, with you guys' support, I will get more such opportunities to do Bhadke out of the box, you know, high-concept-driven films. Thank you."
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