Lisa Mishra, the singer, songwriter turned actress is best known for her reprise version of the song Tareefan in the 2018 Indian film Veere Di Wedding. She made her acting debut with the series Call Me Bae (2024), produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. In an exclusive chat with Zee News Digital, Lisa opened up on her role in the recently released series 'The Royals' featuring Zeenat Aman, Ishaan Khatter and Bhumi Pednekar among other interesting anecdotes.

Q. What led you to acting from music?

A. I think the easiest way to describe this is I was a born entertainer. I loved, singing as a kid. I loved putting on voices and accents and being goofy around my parents and my friends. I've always done this since I was very little. So most people, I don't think the people who've grown up with me are surprised that I went into acting for music because I've always been a performer since I was three years old, and this is just a matter of time. What led me there was just the desire to do even more as a creative. I think people who are creators, we are sort of relentless in our journey of creation. So we can't be told to just do one thing. And I really love acting on screen for my music videos, so I wanted to take on the challenge long format.

Q. Share your experience of working in 'The Royals'.

A. My experience of working with the Royals was that it was a dream set to be on. We got to shoot in live locations and real palaces the entire time. I was on set with some of the industry's best actors, Bhumi Pednekar, Zeenat Aman, Sakshi Tanwar, Ishaan Khattar, and, you know, some of the biggest names in entertainment, like Nora Fatehi, Dino, and Chunky Pandey. And it was just such a vivid and beautiful journey. Like, all my memories are still very vivid from this time because it was only just a year ago. But truly a dream experience.

Q, From Veere Di Wedding to The Royals, did you witness any change?

A. Of course. I think the biggest change has been in myself. I think when I moved here, I didn't know anything about the industry. I had no idea about how everything works in Bollywood because it happened to me overnight on the internet, you know, the versatility of that video. And I think the biggest thing that's changed is my decision making as a performer.

What I have to be careful about is seeing if this song right now is the right choice or this acting job is the right choice. So, yeah, I think I've just grown up. That's all. I think my decisions are more sound. I'm more measured in my steps.

Q. Your favourite Indian and global musician.

A. My favourite Indian musician is Arijit Singh, without a doubt. And my favorite global musicians are probably Coldplay and Beyonce.

Q. Share your favourite collabs in recent times.

A. I think the most interesting collab, I love this beautiful song called Weightless by Arijit Singh and Martin Garrix. It is probably the strongest Indian and English crossover I have ever heard. And I hope to make more songs like this.

Q. What are my future acting projects?

A. Right now I am focussed on the second season of Call Me Bea and hopefully if directors and producers have watched The Royals, they thought that I did justice with my character Nikki, I will hear more calls soon.

Q. Which Met gala 2025 looks you loved the most?

A. Diljit Dosanjh without a doubt, I think he nailed the theme And he really made that theme as owned by representing Punjab so well. He literally wore a map of Punjab back on his cape. I am so proud of him. Everything he does. For me, he is authentically Punjabi and authentically Indian no matter where he is in the world. I think we all should learn from him.