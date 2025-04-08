Exclusive: The Secret Diet Of 'Superfit' Soha Ali Khan: Her Pre And Post-Workout Snacks Include Almonds, Yoghurt, Honey &....'

Bollywood actress Soha Ali Khan is a fitness enthusiast who loves to follow a healthy and balanced workout routine. Also, her diet plays a crucial role in supporting her active lifestyle. She carefully chooses her pre- and post-workout meals to maintain energy levels and aid muscle recovery. One of her go-to choices is almonds, which she includes as a part of her daily snacking. Rich in protein, fiber, and essential nutrients, almonds provide sustained energy before a workout and help with muscle repair after exercise. She shares with Zee News Digital, her pre and post work-out snacks for fitness and recovery:

Soha Ali Khan’s Pre-Workout Snacks

1. Almonds and Fresh Fruits – Soha prefers to have a handful of almonds with a serving of fresh fruits like bananas or apples before her workout. The almonds provide protein and good fats that help sustain her energy levels, while the natural sugars from the fruit give her a quick energy boost. This combination ensures she stays fuelled without feeling too heavy before exercise.

2. Greek Yogurt with Almonds and Honey – For days when she needs extra protein, Soha opts for Greek yogurt topped with sliced almonds and a drizzle of honey. The yogurt provides protein, which helps prevent muscle breakdown, while almonds add a crunchy texture and a dose of healthy fats. The honey gives a touch of natural sweetness, offering a quick energy release.

3. Whole Wheat Toast with Almond Butter – A simple yet effective snack, whole wheat toast with almond butter gives Soha a mix of complex carbohydrates and healthy fats. Carbs provide a steady release of energy, and the almond butter adds a creamy texture while providing protein and Vitamin - E

Soha Ali Khan’s Post-Workout Snacks

1. Protein Smoothie with Almonds – After a workout, Soha often blends a protein smoothie using milk, fruits, and finely ground almonds. The protein helps in muscle recovery, and the almonds provide an added nutritional boost. Their magnesium content plays a role in reducing muscle soreness, making this smoothie an ideal post-exercise choice.

2. Scrambled Eggs with Whole-Grain Toast– Eggs are a great source of protein, and Soha pairs them with whole-grain toast for a balanced post-workout meal. She sometimes adds finely chopped almonds to her scrambled eggs for extra texture and nutrients, ensuring she gets enough healthy fats and fiber to stay full and aid recovery.

3. Cottage Cheese with Berries – On lighter workout days, she enjoys a bowl of cottage cheese mixed with almonds and fresh berries. The cottage cheese provides casein protein, which helps with muscle repair, while almonds contribute additional protein, fiber, and healthy fats. The combination makes for a nutritious and satisfying post-workout snack.

The actress believes in mindful eating and ensures her pre- and post-workout meals give her the right balance of protein, carbohydrates, and healthy fats. Her diet is carefully structured in a way to sustain her energy levels and naturally support her fitness goals.