Exclusive- 'Tose Nainaa Milaaike' Fame Prateik Chaudhary Shares Secret Behind His Toned Body and Fitness Routine

We all know what we should be doing in order to live our healthiest lives. Actor Prateik Chaudhary enjoys working out and being physically fit. His recent fitness transformation is an inspiration. The actor who was last seen as the lead character Sanjeev in the show ‘Tose Naina Milaike’, talks about his fitness journey.

Actor Prateik Chaudhary shares secret behind his toned body and fitness routine while speaking with Zee News English.

1. What does your typical fitness routine look like on a daily basis?

Prateik: So i try to get up around 5-6 in the morning when am shooting or even if am not shooting. I get ready and have my apple cider vinegar and straight away i hit the gym or either i go for running on backroad. I workout for two and half hours. Then i come back home and have my first meal that is fruits and protein and maybe little oats someday. Then i leave for my shoot and then in lunch i have my fix brown rice and dal from years. Evening mein i eat anything healthy and i hit the gym again if i feel like, Especially if am not shooting I workout twice a day but when am shooting I workout only once a day. Then dinner is also fix with brown rice and dal or paneer. Being a vegetarian i really have less option. And also in between i try to have lots of water and also take my multivitamins and all.

So this is how my day looks like. Somewhat.

2. How do you stay motivated to stick to your fitness regime, especially during busy days?

Prateik: See I don’t workout because am forced to it or i have to do it because am an actor. I do it even if am exhausted or tired or dead because for me fitness is like a therapy. Its a getaway or you can call my metime and my lifestyle .

3. Do you follow any specific workout style or combination, such as strength training, cardio, or flexibility exercises?

Prateik: Basically I include everything in my workout for example weight training, combination, cardio, functional, boxing etc. I workout according to my current goals and target.

4. Can you walk us through a typical day of eating for you? What’s your go-to breakfast, lunch, and dinner?

5. How important is flexibility and stretching in your fitness routine?

Prateik: It is really really important to avoid injuries, and even am very bad in it. I also need to work more on my stretching and flexibility. One should do proper stretching and warm up before exercise and post exercise to avoid injuries and muscle soreness.

6. When it comes to cheat meals, how do you indulge? What’s your ultimate comfort food?

Prateik: The only thing i prefer eating on my cheat day is Pizza. Thats my most comfort food ever. I can eat pizza 365 days, breakfast, lunch , dinner all the time.

7. How do you manage your food cravings? Do you have any tips for staying on track with your diet?

Prateik: Theres no tips and no shortcuts. You just have to be disciplined and consistent. Nothing comes easy or else everyone was roaming around with good body and 6packs. If you want something, you have to be disciplined. So i guess being disciplined and consistent is the only thing i follow. Even i sometimes break my discipline because am a big time foodie but then i manage and workout ever harder to get back where i left.

8. What’s the hardest part about sticking to a fitness and diet plan in the long run?

Prateik: The hardest and the most difficult part is to maintain a diet. Workout is for like an hour or 2 but diet you have to maintain for 24hours, and especially even when you are craving for good food.

9. What advice would you give someone who’s just starting their fitness journey?

Prateik: Be patient. Be consistent. Be disciplined. Dont go for shortcuts. Actually theres no shortcuts, hardwork, dedication, consistency is the only key and every 3 months you will see changes and positive results. And 30per is workout and 70per is diet. So keep this is mind.

10. Do you have a specific fitness goal you're currently working towards?

Prateik: From starting only i dont like lean bodies. Whenever i get lean or bulk, it’s because of my show and the character requirement. But currently am just enjoying my workout and trying to maintain a good balance diet.