Popular television actress turned entrepreneur Aashka Goradia Goble kickstarted her journey of being a businesswoman with her cosmetic range RENÉE which means rebirth. Named after her mother-in-law, the brand specialises in a range of lipsticks, eye-liners and other make-up essentials. In an exclusive interview with Zee News Digital, Aashka Goradia opened up on her brand, make-up favourites and what's best for Indian skin tone.

Q. What made you start the cosmetic range RENÉE?

A. I always had that entrepreneurial streak in me since the beginning, while fate took me to showbiz. Even after working in showbiz for over two decades; the flame of delving into business was still alive and after a lot of contemplation and research I realised that makeup is an empowering medium, and it helps people express themselves creatively and boost their confidence. I wanted people in India to harness this power of makeup and experience the same liberation that I gained through makeup and thus, the idea of RENEE was born.

Q. What’s new about the Eyeliners?

A. RENEE Extreme stay eyeliners are not just waterproof, smudge-proof and long-lasting, but what separates them is their intense colour pay-off and smooth formula that glides easily and

gives a one-stroke application. It also comes in alluring metallic and matte shades which helps people go creative with their eye makeup.

Q. How does it complement the Indian skin tone?

A. The Indian skin tones are a very diverse group of skin tones and due to this, we’ve come up with a colourful range of eyeliners which help accentuate and highlight the natural features effectively.

Q. Are RENÉE products pocket friendly?

A. RENÉE cosmetics was created by keeping the aspirations of common people in mind, we have always maintained that we want to make professional makeup easy for everyone and make it available at affordable prices.

Q. Which is Aashka’s own favourite RENÉE go-to make-up item?

A. While I love all the products from RENEE because I take a keen interest in every aspect of production and packaging of a product be it ingredients, texture, shade, application et al. However, my go-to products are See Me Shine Lip Gloss and Madness pH stick.