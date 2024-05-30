Exclusive: Undekhi Season 3 Actor Vaarun Bhagat Talks About Working With Heli Daruwala, Says 'It Was Fun...'

Actor Vaarun Bhagat has featured in several series including Undekhi, Inside Edge, Aar Ya Paar, Udan Patola. The actor who recently played the character of Lucky Paaji in Undekhi Season 3 has received rave reviews for his performance. While speaking to Zee News Digital, Vaarun Bhagat opened up on working with co-star Heli Daaruwala, his on-set experiences and much more.

Q. How did you approach the scenes where Lucky Paji shows vulnerability and love?

A. It was a new color, especially the love space, what I was exploring with Lucky And, it was very interesting for me, to go there, and see that what happens to a guy who falls in love sort of for the first time. So he doesn't he's feeling like this for the first time. He doesn't know how to react or what to do or what to say. So I really liked that side because it a very innocent side came out of Lucky. In all that ruthlessness, a very innocent space came out. So it was pretty cool.

Q. Can you describe your experience, of working with Heli Daruwala?

A. I had a wonderful experience, working with Heli. She was really fun and really nice to work with and I think we managed to create a really nice bond.

Q. What was your reaction when you first read the script for Lucky Party's tragic love angle?

A. I felt honestly like a beautiful tragic love story. Because the job that they are in and what the work that they do, it's very difficult to, you know, maintain a love story if I may say that. And when I read it and I read how it happens, it just felt so beautifully tragic that, I was sad and I was excited at the same time.

Q. What feedback have you received from fans about Undekhi season 3?

A. Oh my god.It's it's been absolutely overwhelming. I have no words. I can't even believe the amount of love and respect I'm getting from the people. Those are the main people. We make the show for them.And when you it's it feels very rewarding when people when because this is a show scenario, they come and they compliment you and they say things about you and they make memes about you and reels about your character and animation about a character, it's overwhelming. I never thought, you hope that people like it, but you never think that, okay, it's gonna be loved by so many people. So I'm just, I'm so grateful. I'm so grateful.

Q.Can you share any memorable moments from the sets?

A. The whole show was memorable. Whenever I'm doing undekhi, it's always memorable. When I did one undekhi one, I thought it's it's it's the best experience of my life. I did Undekhi 2, I said it's one of the best experiences of my life. I did Undekhi 3 and now again I have to say it is one of the best experiences of my life.

Personally, professionally, in a very which way, I just loved what I was feeling when I was doing that show, what I was experiencing while doing those scenes, and, I'm just so grateful to be working with that team, with that director, with that production house. With these wonderful actors, I'm just overwhelmed. I'm so happy. Thank you.