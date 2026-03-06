EXCLUSIVE: Vashikaran fame Snehlata Girish Vasaikar defines womanhood ahead of International Women’s Day 2026

The world celebrates International Women’s Day 2026 on Sunday, March 8. The day highlights the achievements of women and calls for faster progress toward gender equality. It also recognises the struggles and efforts of every woman who continues to defy the odds.

International Women’s Day celebrates women across every field and reflects on how far society has come in acknowledging their contributions.

In an exclusive conversation with Zee news digital, Vashikaran actress Snehlata Girish Vasaikar defined womanhood and shared what International Women’s Day means to her.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Snehlata Girish Vasaikar said, “For me, womanhood is about strength, resilience, and the courage to keep moving forward no matter what life brings. Every woman plays multiple roles as a professional, a caregiver, and a dreamer yet she continues to give her best with grace and determination. On this Women’s Day, I celebrate every woman who believes in her dreams, supports other women, and creates her own path with confidence and kindness.”

International Women’s Day 2026

From mothers whose struggles often go unnoticed to glass-ceiling breakers, International Women’s Day calls for a more equal society. The day honours the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women across the world.

This year, the theme for International Women’s Day is ‘Give To Gain.’

The first International Women’s Day was celebrated on March 19, 1911, by more than a million people across Austria-Hungary, Denmark, Germany, and Switzerland.

More About Snehlata Girish Vasaikar

Snehlata Girish Vasaikar is a popular television actress from the Marathi TV industry. She entered Bigg Boss Marathi Season 4 as the first wild card contestant.

She has also worked in historical television shows such as Swarajya Rakshak Sambhaji, where she played Soyarabai, and Punyashlok Ahilyabai Holkar, where she portrayed Gautamabai.

Snehlata completed her schooling at Saraswati High School in Jogeshwari, Mumbai, and later studied at Sathye College, where she graduated.

She is married to film director Girish Vasaikar, and the couple has a daughter named Shaurya.