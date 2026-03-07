EXCLUSIVE: Vishal Dadlani salutes women of Indian Idol on Women’s Day, says 'what you see on screen is only half the story'

New Delhi: As the world marks International Women’s Day on March 8, singer-composer and Indian Idol judge Vishal Dadlani reflected on the women who inspire him, both on stage and behind the scenes of the popular reality show.

Speaking about the influence of women in his professional journey, Dadlani praised the dedication and determination of the many women he has worked with on the show.

“Being a part of Indian Idol, I’ve had the privilege of witnessing so many incredibly talented women who bring not just powerful voices but also immense determination and passion to the stage. What people see on screen is only a part of the story. Behind the scenes too, there are so many hardworking women in the crew, production, and creative teams who make the show possible. Their dedication, creativity, and strength inspire us every day. This Women’s Day, I celebrate every woman , on stage and off it , who continues to dream big and pursue it fearlessly.”

About International Women’s Day 2026

International Women’s Day is celebrated every year on March 8 across the globe. The day honours the achievements of women and highlights the ongoing fight for gender equality. While many people mark the occasion through appreciation posts, messages and celebrations, the day also carries a deep history connected to women’s rights movements and social change.

Over time, it has grown beyond a symbolic celebration. Governments, schools, offices and communities organise discussions, campaigns and events to recognise women’s contributions while also addressing the challenges that persist. The day celebrates women’s achievements across fields such as science, politics, education, sports, and arts and culture, while also drawing attention to continuing issues including unequal pay, limited leadership opportunities, barriers to education, and gender discrimination.

More About Vishal Dadlani

Vishal Dadlani is a renowned Indian singer, songwriter and music composer, best known as one half of the hit Bollywood duo Shekhar Ravjiani–Vishal. He is also the frontman and vocalist of the independent electronic rock band Pentagram, often credited with shaping modern independent music in India.

Along with Ravjiani, he has composed chart-topping soundtracks for blockbuster films such as Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express, Bang Bang!, Sultan, War, and Pathaan.

Over the years, he has delivered several chartbusters including the songs Dhoom Again, Jee Le Zara, Swag Se Swagat, Balam Pichkari, and Besharam Rang. Apart from composing music, he has also been a familiar face on television as a judge on Indian Idol for several seasons.

Most recently, Dadlani contributed the song “Lalla” to the soundtrack of the upcoming film Subedaar, released in March 2026.