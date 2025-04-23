Exclusive: 'We Are What We Eat, Believes Jackky Bhagnani, Who Loves His HomeGrown Organic Veggies, Shares His Dream Of Backing Local Farmers'

Earth Day is annually celebrated on April 22 to create awareness about environmental causes. This year the theme was 'our power, our planet' calling everyone to unite around renewable energy so we can triple clean electricity by 2030. Following the line of conservation and sustainability, many celebrities are doing their bit by turning to homegrown veggies and sustainable gardening. Actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani told Zee News Digital how he swears by his organic food and his big dream to extend support to local farmers some day.

Q. What prompted you to turn to homegrown veggies?



A. Both Rakul and I are deeply interested in health and wellness. Research has established that fertilisers that are used to get maximum yield in agriculture contain high levels of chemicals. Chemicals in your food could lead to multiple issues and it is a good idea to avoid or limit their use if you can. I firmly believe that we are what we eat and so that’s why we decided to set up a kitchen garden in the little space that we had. In Mumbai, you don’t have big spaces for gardening but even if you can grow vegetables and herbs in small quantities for your own consumption in containers, it is a good start. As for us, there’s been no looking back, because the taste and health quotient are decisively better now.



Q. How easy or difficult was the process of setting up sustainable gardening?



A. Honestly, in hindsight, it’s not that difficult, because you just need healthy soil, organic compost, a little bit of research and passion! Gardening and growing your own food can actually be a very therapeutic process because you see life emerging from a seed that you have planted and watered.

Q. Are you planning to support the local farmers through any initiative?



A. It’s my dream to do that. I don’t know how I will do it, or what exactly I will do but yes, I want to, in some capacity, in the near future.



Q. What are the tips that you can share for others to pick home gardening or switch to organic food?



A. Well, just begin with confidence and some basic knowledge because it’s not that difficult to grow some percentage of your own food. All you need is a little bit of open space — it could be a terrace, or even a balcony. Just remember, where there is a will, there is a way.