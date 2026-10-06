/Exclusive: 'Whether it is Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda or Manoj Bajpayee, they all have their own process', says Swaroopa Ghosh

Noted actress Swaroopa Ghosh was born in Kolkata and studied at Jadavpur University. She began acting in theatre at seventeen. Her film debut was Vicky Donor (2012), where she played Ashima's aunt. Since then, she has worked in films including Piku, Love Hostel, LSD 2, Trial Period and Am I Next. More recently, she appeared in the 2025 action film Jaat, where she shared the screen with Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda. She worked with Manoj Bajpayee in 'Last Man in Tower' and opened up on her journey with Zee News Digital.
Q. What was it like making your debut in Vicky Donor, and how did it change the kind of work that came your way?
As you said, Vicky Donor was my debut film and I have been working on stage for a long time. So, the difference which I had to be mindful about was the difference of medium. Obviously, there is a subtle difference between how you perform on stage and how you perform in front of camera. So, though I had done a few TV series when it used to be shot in Noida, in Delhi, the initial days. But after it shifted to Bombay, there's been a long gap. And also, this is the first time I was actually doing a film.
So, I was very, I wouldn't say conscious- I was mindful about what I needed to do and what I didn't need to do. And Shujit was great help. He was aware of my stage background. So, he would give me the right cue for me to pick up immediately and understand what he's wanting. So, all in all, it was a very enjoyable time because first and foremost, the scenes were hilarious. And also, people were very relaxed and they were not pushing you and they would give you time.
So, it was a great experience and yes, I learnt a lot from that one film. Working with Shujit, how film works and it was very enjoyable because everything happened in a very relaxed manner. So, it was a great experience.
I actually didn't think that the film will become such a big hit because I didn't know the full script. And I was thinking that it's one of those small budget films which will come and go. It actually, once it released, the day it released and I walked out of my home next day on the road, that was the day I realised what has happened.
Because suddenly people were coming up to me and saying that, "Oh, you are the Pishi, we saw your film, it was great." So, obviously, it was a very good, great experience. Vicky Donor will always be very special to me.
As far as what kind of work started happening, see, Vicky Donor was my first film. It was not that I was doing a lot of films and suddenly Vicky Donor came and things changed. No, it wasn't.
I had no other work earlier from film. So, obviously, after, it was truly a debut for me in films. So, after that, actually, work started coming. You know, work in films, ad films started coming. And initially, mostly it was Bengali women's role, obviously. But later it gradually changed.
This past eight years, yeah, now it is not, I mean, obviously, people do identify me with Bengali women, but there are other roles which also started coming. So, that's it. That way, all in all, it was a great experience, of course. Also, Vicky Donor being such a special film, I feel very happy that my debut happened through that film. Because though I was doing a supportive role, the kind of storyline it was and the way it was shot, the character was recognized immediately. So, I think that was a major point.
I mean, that's really a plus point for any actor to be seen and liked so much. I mean, till date people identify me with Vicky Donor's species, which I think is a great thing to happen, considering it was my debut film.
Q. What do you remember about working on Piku, and what was the atmosphere on set?
Piku, obviously, the first point is that I was able to share screen space with Amitabh Bachchan. I'm a great fan of Mr Amitabh Bachchan. I never thought that I would ever get a scope, an opportunity to work with him.
So working with him itself was a great experience because he never treated me as a newcomer. He was very respectful and used to rehearse with me also. And that was really interesting because before I went for the shoot, I was told that he rehearses a lot, which I like because coming from theatre, I'm very used to rehearsal.
So on the day we had this huge sequence where in the Angad of the house. So I was, my general tendency is to finish my makeup and quietly go and sit in a corner. So I was sitting in a corner over there when I saw him coming.
Nobody was there. He was alone rehearsing the scene and his dialogues. And when my cue came, I gave it.
He couldn't see me initially because I was behind a pillar. He saw me, looked at me and then he carried on. And I also started giving the cues and it sort of became a kind of a routine that whenever he would come and rehearse and it's my scene, I'm also in there, he would come and he would rehearse and I would just follow him.
It's not that he would ever ask for me or I would ask whether he's come. But I think the assistant directors, they noticed and they knew. So they would at times come and say, "Sir aa gaye hain, wo neeche hain."
So I would just go and do it. And not that he would ask me especially, "Ki acha, aap rehearse kar lete hain?" Kuch nahin tha. It sort of, it was very strangely, it sort of fell into a rhythm.
And I thoroughly enjoyed working with him. And it was amazing to see. I think he was around 72 or something around that age, the amount of energy he had, the amount of, you know, how he would keep on doing things till he was happy about it.
Any shot, any line. So you learn a lot looking at that man and you realize that a person doesn't become a legend just like that. And it is amazing to see that even now, he is so, so engrossed in the work he does.
He genuinely loves it. And that was something I saw. And another thing is that his sense of humor, he used to really, really, without doing anything, he would always entertain us.
I mean, I remember I would come back home. My jaws used to literally pain, because, ache, because the amount of, you know, we used to laugh so much. He would do something or other on sets.
So it was very lively. The whole atmosphere was very lively. People were thoroughly professional. They were working, but there were a lot of bantering happening, a lot of chit-chat. But yet, the work used to be so, so enjoyable. So yeah, it was a great experience working in Piku.
And then you had Deepika, you had Irrfan, Moushumi Chatterjee. So I had a very good time on set, watching them, seeing them, working with them. And they were very, very decent people, you know.
So it was a great experience.
Q. You've worked in Hindi cinema and on a large South Indian production. What differences did you notice in work culture and process?
I did one production from the South film industry, which was actually in Hindi, but the director was a Telugu director and it is Sunny Deol's film called Jaat. For me, everything was new because it was thoroughly, I mean, through and through an action movie. I have never worked in an action movie, so I had no idea for the first time.
I mean, I have never been part, I've been part of war, but the action and stuff were not there when I was shooting there because it was, my scenes didn't involve that. But in this movie, I was right there while all these actions were taking place. So that was in itself a very, very overwhelming experience.
I'd never seen so many stuntmen, how the gadgets were made, how they, how in detail they were working on it. So it was a great experience. I was like a child in a, you know, in Disneyland when I saw all these things.
The first thing I noticed in South film industry, wherever, I mean, in this film, when I went to work, nobody sits, everybody, all the technicians are standing, they're working. Actors would still get a chair, but the rest, they were always on their feet. Stuntmen, after doing a stunt, would come out and sit, but they're always ready to go, one.
Second thing, there was no screaming and shouting on set. It used to be very quiet, you know, whatever talk is happening. It was very, in a very, very subdued voice.
And you would enter the set and you would know that you entered the work zone. There's hardly any, at least with this particular production house, I didn't see anybody screaming, shouting. And every day our shoot used to get over for the actors by 6, latest by 6, by 5. That was quite something, I'm never used to that.
By 6, you are, you know, it's a wrap for you. And, yeah, and they really look after you a lot. They're very respectful and on Sundays they don't shoot.
So it was like a holiday, to be very honest. And, but what really impressed me was that the silence on the set. And you could make out that, you know, they're so thorough in their work.
It might look, for me, it looked like a chaos in the sense that what is happening, I could not figure out. But when I actually saw them, when they explained to me how it's going to be done and stuff, then I realized that they really, really know their stuff. You know, they have that in their head and they just follow it up.
Everything is kind of already mapped out. So that was a great experience. I thoroughly enjoyed the stay over there and working with them.
Q. You've said working with Manoj Bajpayee in Last Man in Tower felt different from your other collaborations. What made it different, and is there a particular scene where you felt that most?
Working with Manoj, for me, was different in the sense that Manoj also has a history of stage. So, whoever I've worked with up till now, it has always been very nice in the sense that I had never had any problems and people have been very kind to me and, you know, they've been very cooperative.
With Manoj, there was something, you know, it was an added advantage that I think both of us came from stage and though I hardly had spoken to him beforehand, when we were on set, I think it's basically we've come from stage.
There were certain things we didn't even talk about or discuss or anything. It was just like, the difference was that I could be completely free and do whatever I felt the character should be doing and he would respond to it immediately. He would respond to it.
I mean, there was no, you know, there was no stepping back thinking, "Shall we try this way?" No such thing. It would just flow like that. That was the difference.
But honestly speaking, that has happened with most of my co-actors. I don't remember anybody having any problem or me having any problem. But I guess it's just that Manoj is so natural and the way he played that role of Masterji, it sort of just fell into, it just sort of came together in a way, right there and then.
And so obviously it was very, very enriching to be very honest, working with him. And he used to crack jokes in between, chit-chat while we were doing the scene and then it would just move on to the way it was supposed to go. So I was completely free working with him.
I didn't have to think much because without saying, you know, somewhere I knew that, you know, if I do something, he will respond the way I would expect him to or the way he feels it's supposed to be. That's about it.
Q. You also worked with Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda on Jaat. How would you compare how Manoj prepares and works with how they do?
Whether it's Sunny Deol, whether it's Randeep Hooda, whether it's Manoj Bajpayee, they're all actors, right? And they all have their own process.
I found Sunny Deol to be there and he knew all his lines. And he would deliver it the way he's supposed to deliver. He would quietly sit on the set. Very gentle person. Used to be sitting alone, quietly focusing on what he's supposed to do.
Sometimes when there's any action sequence, his assistant will go and do the first steps. He'll work out the moves and then he would go and do it. And you could see that he had his own method of how to deliver the lines.
Because he's really done this kind of films a lot, action films.
Randeep, I have always found him to be a method actor in whatever films I have seen. But he was very fun-loving. He would at times come and make these funny comments, joke about it. He was really, he used to be the stress buster for me. Sometimes he would say something very atrocious, funny and atrocious, mad things.
But the moment the camera's on, he's just there. He's just there. So nobody can do that without having preparation.
So which they would do in their own way. I don't know what they did in the vanity or where they would do. But I could see that they're all prepared because they would just deliver what they're supposed to deliver.
So each one of them have their process. So I can't say that, you know, how it is different. Because each actor has it within them. They work on it. And when you come on set, you come ready with that. You don't sit there and prepare.
Yes, in between the shot, you can see that some is sitting at a corner. Some probably will sit, chat. Some would rehearse.
But each one of them had their own method, you know. So, and when they would come, they would deliver. So you can't really say that, his method is like this, his method is like that.
You can't do that. There is no such scope. It is only when you're facing the camera and you're in front of your co-actor, whether it's Randeep or not, you see that they're prepared and they're delivering what they're supposed to deliver.
That obviously tells you that, yes, they are prepared. They have their own method. And they have worked on it, as I have worked on mine. So that's about it.
Manoj will be quite chirpy at times before the shot. And then he would go up. But I've seen the same thing with Randeep also. He will be chit-chatting, talking. But I have seen Randeep sitting behind the monitor, watching it for a long time, whatever is happening.
Sunny Deol, I've seen him sitting in a corner on his own, very quietly. And at times he would come and sit next to me. Maybe one or two pleasantries he'll exchange.
And then he's quiet. And he would do it. And he's a thorough gentleman. Very sweet. And he also has a sense of humour.
I remember I used to wear these prosthetic ears, which would fall off at times when I was in vanity. Maybe I was sleeping and it would get stuck. So I used to come and he's already there one day, I don't know. I mean, I entered the set and he was already there.
So I said, look, I'm sorry. So he looked at me and said that, "Kan so gaya tha." I said, "Yes, kan so gaya tha." So he's been, he's very quiet. That's what I've noticed, that he's very quiet. But he's very pleasant.
And he focuses, he's constantly, I could see that he's sort of assimilating things, absorbing things, sitting in one corner. And so each one of them were very much there when they would come on set. And when they're in front of camera, that in itself is a proof that they have worked on their own, in their own way.
And they have a method. So it's very difficult to say how different it is. I really can't say that.
I only know that they have figured out something on their own. So when they come, they come in as those characters. That's about it.
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