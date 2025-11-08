Explained: The Apology Trend – Why Ranveer Brar, Dharma Movies, And Filmfare Are Saying Sorry

Recently, a unique phenomenon has emerged in Bollywood and social media, where public figures, production houses, and entertainment platforms issue “apology statements” to their audiences. Unlike conventional apologies, these statements are not made in response to controversy or wrongdoing.

These apologies are making waves across social media, not just as humorous notes, but as acknowledgements of the cultural impact of their work, showcasing how films, performances, or content have captivated, moved, or even overwhelmed audiences.

What started as a quirky, humorous gesture has evolved into a trend where brands and personalities playfully acknowledge the emotions, obsessions, and fandoms they inspire. From chefs apologising for causing coriander shortages to film studios owning up to making audiences swoon or cry, these statements blur the line between marketing, humour, and genuine audience engagement, making the apology itself an event fans eagerly anticipate.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Examples That Set the Trend

Ranveer Brar:

Apologised for his recipes causing “plate-licking behavior” and shortages of coriander. This combines humour, relatability, and culinary fandom.

He wrote, "Official Apology Statement

To our valued followers,

We regret to inform you that हमारी recipes कुछ लोगों को itni achi lagi that they have caused unintended disruptions.

सारी share की गई recipes have been proven to be स्वादिष्ट, resulting in a surge of spontaneous cooking activities and, in several reported cases, plate-licking behavior by enthusiastic participants.

Also, sorry to the धनिया sellers-our fans have bought so much that it's gone out of stock.

We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused and assure our community that we will strive to balance flavor and responsibility in future posts.

Thank you for your understanding and continued support.

आपका अपना

Ranveer Brar"

Also Read | Once Homeless At 32, THIS Chef Turned His Darkest Days Into Remarkable Comeback, Starring Alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Now Has A Net Worth Of Rs 41,00,00,000, He Is...

Dharma Productions

Apologised for making audiences swoon, cry, and overthink friendships and love, while cheekily owning their role in setting romance and style standards.

They wrote, "OFFICIAL APOLOGY STATEMENT

We, at Dharma Productions, owe you an apology.

We admit we've made you cry, swoon, and text your ex at least once or twice (maybe more).

And for that, we are truly, deeply and aesthetically sorry.

But... above all, we would also like to take accountability for:

-Single-handedly raising your romance standards

-Teaching you that pianos can be played even in mid-air

without keys

-Making you question every best-friendship with a silent

"Pyaar dosti hai?"

-Teaching men to cry in sherwanis beautifully

-Convincing you that a rocking outfit can heal everything

So yes, we're sorry... but let's be honest, you wouldn't have it any other way.

Sincerely, Team Dharma"

Filmfare Awards

Apologised for causing “excessive excitement, nostalgia, and spontaneous dance breaks” during their award show, turning typical fan frenzy into a playful statement.

They wrote, "OFFICIAL APOLOGY STATEMENT

It's come to our attention that the 70th celebration of the Filmfare Awards may have caused excessive excitement, sudden nostalgia, and repeated goosebumps.

From Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's magical reunion to Akshay Kumar's fiery performance and Abhishek's electric moves, we may have packed too many iconic moments into one unforgettable night.

Just when it couldn't get any bigger, we added Kriti Sanon's mesmerizing grace. Ananya Panday's effortless charm, and Siddhant Chaturvedi's spectacular tribute to decades of music and dance.

All while Karan Johar and Maniesh Paul kept the laughter rolling with their non-stop banter.

We understand this may have led to unstoppable rewinds, teary smiles, and spontaneous dance breaks in living rooms across the country.

We truly apologize for giving you non-stop entertainment, nostalgia, and pure Bollywood magic. And we promise we're not stopping anytime soon.

Catch the full madness and watch the 70th Hyundai Filmfare Awards 2025 with Gujarat Tourism this Sunday, 9th November, 9 pm on Zee TV!

Love,

FILMFARE"

Apologies Format

The format of these apologies typically includes:

A formal opening: Establishing the apology as a serious statement.

Acknowledgement of audience impact: Describing, often humorously, how content has caused unexpected reactions.

Playful exaggeration: Highlighting positive disruptions caused by their work, such as overwhelming emotion, spontaneous fan actions, or viral moments.

Signature closing: Reinforcing the identity and values of the celebrity or brand.

By blending seriousness with subtle humour, this trend has become a way for public figures to celebrate their cultural footprint while engaging audiences in a novel, memorable way.