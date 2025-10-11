F-IV’s Jang Hae-Young Passes Away After Battle With Cancer; Bandmate Kim Hyun-Soo Shares Heartfelt Tribute

New Delhi: Singer Jang Hae-Young, best known as a member of the early 2000s K-pop group F-IV, has passed away at the age of 45. The news was shared by his former bandmate Kim Hyun-Soo via social media, where he posted a heartfelt tribute remembering their decades-long friendship and career together.

Taking to Instagram, Kim wrote, "We must have met for the first time when we were 10 years old.

We were inseparable throughout our teens and twenties.

We even made it to Five.

You were always confident,

and on top of being good-looking,

you were amazing at dancing, singing, and performing.

I was always secretly envious of you.

Because of you, I was able to become a singer,

and even a songwriter.

I don't think I ever properly said thank you,

so thank you, Jang Haeyoung.

RIP."

Take a look at the post:

Fans and Friends Mourn Sudden Loss

Although Jang had largely withdrawn from the public eye in recent years, news of his passing has sent shockwaves through the music community. Fans and fellow artists alike took to social media to express their sorrow and honour his legacy in the Korean music industry.

One netizen wrote, "Hope you are happy in a good place... Thank you for your hard work in this life." Another shared, "I never imagined I’d hear this kind of news about Haeyoung oppa… Thank you for giving me only good memories during my teenage years. I hope you’re at peace now."

A Legacy in Music and Dance

Jang Hae-Young majored in Korean dance at the prestigious Korea National University of Arts and made his music debut in 1997 as part of the duo Kid, best known for the hit track Oh! Nanriya.

In 2002, he joined the K-pop group F-IV alongside Woo Jung-Tae, Kim Hyun-Soo, and Seo Ji-Won. The band rose to popularity with songs such as Girl and Ring, cementing their place in the early K-pop scene.

After the group disbanded, Jang pursued a solo career and released the single Sorry for Being Ugly in 2009.