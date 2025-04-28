New Delhi: Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan recently hogged attention on social media after a poster of him as Guru Nanak - the founder of Sikhism and the first of the ten Sikh Gurus appeared online. The viral poster sent fans into a tizzy, with some opposing it.

However, soon his team clarified that it's a fake poster.

An official statement from the spokesperson, "The poster showing Aamir Khan as Guru Nanak is completely fake and AI generated. Aamir Khan has no connection to any such project. He holds the highest respect for Guru Nanak and would never be part of anything disrespectful. Please don't fall for fake news."

Earlier, a fake video of Aamir talking about steering clear of false promises ahead of Lok Sabha elections went viral on social media.

On the work front, Aamir Khan's much-anticipated sequel to Taare Zameen Par has officially been approved by the CBFC. The announcement of Sitaare Zameen Par in October left fans excited, and the trailer is now set to be released soon.