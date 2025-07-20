Advertisement
KIARA ADVANI BABY

FACT CHECK: Is Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra’s Viral Photo With Baby Girl And Salman Khan Real?

New parents Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani spark buzz as photo with newborn and Salman Khan goes viral. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 20, 2025, 06:23 PM IST|Source: Bureau
FACT CHECK: Is Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra’s Viral Photo With Baby Girl And Salman Khan Real? (Image: @asli_salmaniacs/ Instagram)

New Delhi: B-town's new parents, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, are now enjoying a new chapter in their lives, as the star couple welcomed their first child on July 15, 2025, at Reliance Hospital in Mumbai. Kiara was discharged from the hospital on Friday. Amid this, an image of the couple with a baby, posing alongside superstar Salman Khan, has been making rounds on social media. The photo has created quite a buzz on the internet.

Take A Look At The Post: 

Is Kiara, Sidharth Pic With Baby Girl And Salman Khan REAL? 

The now-viral photo shows Kiara Advani holding a newborn baby, posing with Sidharth Malhotra and superstar Salman Khan. The selfie has created a buzz on social media. However, the image is fake yes, you read that right! The photo has been digitally edited to make it appear as if the three actors are posing with a baby girl. The child in the picture is not Sidharth and Kiara’s daughter. In fact, all three actors’ images have been digitally altered and placed against a background that appears to be a nursery.

Kiara, Sidharth Request 'No Photos' Policy For Their Daughter 

Recenlty, New Parents Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have urged media and photographers to respect their privacy after their daughter's birth. On Friday, the couple issued a joint statement and requested everyone not to click pictures of their newborn as they too opt for no photo policy. The request note reads, 'We're so grateful for all the love and wishes, our hearts are truly full. As we take our first step into this new journey of parenthood, we hope to enjoy it intimately as a family. It would mean a lot to us if this special time could stay private. So, no photos please, only blessings. Thank you for your support. Love Kiara and Sidharth.'

For the unverse, the couple also sent pastel pink boxes of sweets to the paparazzi and requested them to respect their family privacy with a note on the box that reads, 'Our Baby Girl Is Here. Just a little something sweet to celebrate this special moment. No pictures please, only blessings. – Kiara & Sidharth.'

FAQs 

When did Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani Announced The Good News? 

Sidharth, Kiara took to Instagram on July 16, 2025 and annouced the birth of their baby girl in a heartfelt post. 

Is Kiara Advani in Delhi After Hospital Discharge ?

No, Kiara and Sidharth with their newborn baby was spotted at Kiara's mother Genevieve Advani's house in Mumbai. 

 

 

 

