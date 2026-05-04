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NewsEntertainmentPeopleFact Check: Kangana Ranaut marrying Rahul Gandhi? Actress calls out 'pathetic fake news'
KANGANA RANAUT

Fact Check: Kangana Ranaut marrying Rahul Gandhi? Actress calls out 'pathetic fake news'

Kangana put out this clarification came after many media reports alleged that the actress had supposedly said she would marry the Congress leader if he decided to join the BJP.

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: May 04, 2026, 03:07 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Fact Check: Kangana Ranaut marrying Rahul Gandhi? Actress calls out 'pathetic fake news'Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress-politician Kangana Ranaut has never really shied away from speaking her mind. She minces no words and is famous for her straight talks - which sometimes lands her in trouble as well. Recently, the actress reacted to a news piece related to her marriage with Rahul Gandhi.

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut completes 20 years in showbiz, shares first portfolio that got her 'Gangster' role

Kangana Ranaut slams marriage news

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For the uninitiated, a meme page put out a post featuring a fake comment by Kangana Ranaut that reads, “Agar Rahul Gandhi BJP join karenge toh main unse shaadi karne ke liye tayar hoon." This post, however, caught her attention and she called it out, slamming all those who spread such fake news. 

Kangana put it on her Instagram story and wrote, "How pathetic is this fake news. No dignity for women even in politics. Shame on those who are spreading this fake news." The actress put out this clarification came after many media reports alleged that the actress had supposedly said she would marry the Congress leader if he decided to join the BJP.

About Kangana Ranaut's work

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut has the sequel to her hit film Queen in her kitty.

ALSO READ: Actors who turned politicians: Thalapathy Vijay, Kangana Ranaut, Jaya Bachchan and others who moved from cinema to politics

Recently, she completed 20 years in the entertainment industry, and to mark the occasion, Kangana took to her Instagram to share a glimpse of her very first portfolio shoot.  The throwback image, captured by photographer Jatin Kampani, holds special meaning for the actor as it was the picture that helped her land her debut role in 'Gangster.'

Released in 2006, 'Gangster' was directed by Anurag Basu and produced by Mahesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt under Vishesh Films. The romantic thriller featured Kangana alongside Emraan Hashmi and Shiney Ahuja. The film's music, composed by Pritam, remains popular even today.

Kangana won back-to-back National Film Awards for Best Actress for 'Queen' and' Tanu Weds Manu Returns,' cementing her place as one of Hindi cinema's leading performers.

Most recently, she was seen in her 2025 directorial venture 'Emergency.' 

 

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Ritika Handoo

Associate News Editor - Entertainment

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