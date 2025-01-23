New Delhi: Singer Monali Thakur was recently rumored to have been rushed to a hospital in Dinhata, Cooch Behar, West Bengal, after reportedly struggling to breathe during a live performance. However, these claims were false. Taking to her Instagram story, the singer addressed the rumors and reassured fans about her health.

Clearing the air, Thakur wrote, "I hope you are doing well. I'm writing this to request that no unverified news about my health be shared. I truly appreciate all the love and concern, but I want to make it clear that I am not dealing with any breathing issues, and I was not admitted to any hospital. That's false information."

Thakur further explained, "I was feeling unwell recently due to not getting enough time to recover from a viral infection/flu, causing it to relapse and cause slightly severe sinus and migraine discomfort and pain during flights. That's all there is to it."

Sharing her current health update with fans, she wrote, "I'm now back in Mumbai, getting treatment, resting, and recovering. I'll be absolutely fine in no time!"

Concluding her note, she expressed gratitude for the love and support, saying, "Let's not make this bigger than it is, especially when there are much more important things to focus on. Thank you so much for your love and support."

Monali Thakur was performing at the Dinhata Festival in Cooch Behar on the evening of January 21 when she had to stop midway due to feeling unwell.

Earlier, In a video from the live performance that went viral on Facebook, the singer is seen apologizing to the audience for being unable to continue. She can be heard saying, "I sincerely apologise to you. I am very sick today. The show was on the verge of getting cancelled."

Monali Thakur is renowned for her popular Hindi tracks like "Sawar Loon," "Zara Zara Touch Me," "Chham Chham," and several other hits.

