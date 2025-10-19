Fact Check | MTV India Confirms Not Shutting Down, Dismisses Viral 2025 Closure Rumours

New Delhi: Amid circulating reports that MTV channels will shut down across Europe by the end of 2025, a wave of concern spread on social media about the possible closure of MTV India on December 31, 2025. However, MTV India has officially debunked these rumours, confirming that the channel will continue its operations as usual.

MTV India Debunks Rumours

On Saturday, MTV India posted a video directly addressing the false claims, calling out unverified sources and warning against spreading misinformation. The channel urged viewers, “Don’t believe in noise,” adding in the caption, “Hum kahin nahi ja rahe; and honestly without us your feed would be boring

MTV India yahin hai, with main character energy

Check your sources, fam. Kill that false alarm!”

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Take a look at the post:

Netizens React

Fans quickly responded with relief and enthusiasm, appreciating that MTV India will keep delivering music, pop culture updates, and youth-oriented reality shows. One fan commented, “What a relief,” while another wrote, “MTV raised an entire generation fr MTV ka zamana humesha rahega.”

Also Read | Uorfi Javed Joins Global Icons At British Museum's Inaugural Pink Ball In London

This reassurance comes after a recent announcement from Paramount Global, MTV’s parent company, which revealed that certain MTV music channels, including MTV 80s, MTV Music, Club MTV, MTV 90s, and MTV Live, will cease operations worldwide by December 31, 2025, as reported by Indian Express. The closures will roll out first in the UK and Ireland, followed by the rest of Europe, Brazil, France, Poland, and parts of Asia.

Importantly, the announcement specified that MTV HD, known for its reality and entertainment programming, will remain on air, a category that includes MTV India.

In summary, while several MTV music channels face shutdown globally, MTV India will continue to operate, keeping its programming alive for its dedicated audience.