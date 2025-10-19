Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2974049https://zeenews.india.com/people/fact-check-mtv-india-confirms-not-shutting-down-dismisses-viral-2025-closure-rumours-2974049.html
NewsEntertainmentPeople
MTV INDIA

Fact Check | MTV India Confirms Not Shutting Down, Dismisses Viral 2025 Closure Rumours

MTV India denies shutdown rumours, confirms it will continue airing beyond 2025.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 19, 2025, 09:06 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Fact Check | MTV India Confirms Not Shutting Down, Dismisses Viral 2025 Closure Rumours(Image: Instagram)

New Delhi: Amid circulating reports that MTV channels will shut down across Europe by the end of 2025, a wave of concern spread on social media about the possible closure of MTV India on December 31, 2025. However, MTV India has officially debunked these rumours, confirming that the channel will continue its operations as usual.

MTV India Debunks Rumours

On Saturday, MTV India posted a video directly addressing the false claims, calling out unverified sources and warning against spreading misinformation. The channel urged viewers, “Don’t believe in noise,” adding in the caption, “Hum kahin nahi ja rahe; and honestly without us your feed would be boring
MTV India yahin hai, with main character energy
Check your sources, fam. Kill that false alarm!”

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Take a look at the post:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by MTV India (@mtvindia)

Netizens React

Fans quickly responded with relief and enthusiasm, appreciating that MTV India will keep delivering music, pop culture updates, and youth-oriented reality shows. One fan commented, “What a relief,” while another wrote, “MTV raised an entire generation fr MTV ka zamana humesha rahega.”

Also Read | Uorfi Javed Joins Global Icons At British Museum's Inaugural Pink Ball In London

This reassurance comes after a recent announcement from Paramount Global, MTV’s parent company, which revealed that certain MTV music channels, including MTV 80s, MTV Music, Club MTV, MTV 90s, and MTV Live, will cease operations worldwide by December 31, 2025, as reported by Indian Express. The closures will roll out first in the UK and Ireland, followed by the rest of Europe, Brazil, France, Poland, and parts of Asia.

Importantly, the announcement specified that MTV HD, known for its reality and entertainment programming, will remain on air, a category that includes MTV India.

In summary, while several MTV music channels face shutdown globally, MTV India will continue to operate, keeping its programming alive for its dedicated audience.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh