Fact Check: Pakistani Actor Fawad Khan Married A Second Time? Viral Pic Leaves Netizens Confused

New Delhi: Pakistani actor Fawad Khan likes to keep his personal life a hush-hush affair. Recently, a photo of the star went viral on the internet with many speculating about it being from a wedding ceremony. However, turns out that the actor is not marrying a second time and the pictures are just from a celebration with his wife.

Fawad Khan Fact-Check

According to Siasat.com, the photos that have gone viral on social media, are from an event held on January 9, 2026 - it was their 21st special anniversary celebration with his wife, Sadaf Fawad Khan. Many first thought that the actor has headed for a second wedding - but later the photographer who covered the event shared the pictures on online, debunking the rumour.

Fawad Khan-Sadaf Khan Wedding

Fawad Khan tied the knot with Sadaf Khan in 2005 after an eight-year courtship. The duo is blessed with three children. Recently, they celebrated their 21st wedding anniversary and relived the moments together with family and friends.

Fawad and his wife founded Silk by Fawad Khan - a clothing line, whose debut collection was launched in August 2012 in Lahore.

On the work front, in 2024, Fawad Khan appeared in Asim Abbasi's 2024 fantasy drama series Barzakh which caught positive response from the critics. He is also part of Pakistan's first Netflix Original Series, Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo which is an official adaptation of Farhat Ishtiaq’s 2013 novel of the same name. He will star alongside Mahira Khan, Sanam Saeed, and Ahad Raza Mir.