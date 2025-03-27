Advertisement
PRABHAS WEDDING

FACT CHECK: Prabhas To Marry Hyderabad Businessman's Daughter? Here's The Truth

Prabhas is all set to marry Hyderabas based businessman's daughter? Here's the truth. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 27, 2025, 08:59 PM IST|Source: Bureau
FACT CHECK: Prabhas To Marry Hyderabad Businessman's Daughter? Here's The Truth (Image: X)

Prabhas Marriage: Kalki star Prabhas is reportedly set to begin a new chapter in his life after delivering multiple blockbusters and earning a massive fan following. Buzz suggests that the Baahubali actor will tie the knot with the daughter of a well-known Hyderabad-based businessman. While Prabhas frequently grabs attention for his personal life, this time, reports claim that his late uncle, actor-politician Krishnam Raju’s wife, Shyamala Devi, is actively involved in the wedding arrangements. 

Prabhas Marriage On Cards? 

As rumours of Prabhas marriage spread like wildfire, social media is abuzz with speculation about whether the star is set to tie the knot. However, putting an end to the much hyped news, Prabhas team dismissed the reports, calling them ''fake news.'' As per HT reports they further said,  ''It's fake news. Kindly ignore. '' Yes, you read that right the 45-year-old actor is not marrying anytime soon. 

Netizens Simps THIS Actress With Prabhas 

As rumors swirled, netizens were caught simping over Anushka Shetty, who is also Prabhas' Baahubali co-star. The actor often makes headlines for being romantically linked to Anushka Shetty. Several edits from their Baahubali scenes have frequently gone viral. Netizens have flooded X (formerly Twitter) with these simping posts featuring Anushka and Prabhas.

 

 

On the work front, Prabhas is gearing up for Kannappa and has a power-packed lineup, invluding The Raja Saab and Fauji. Additionally, he is set to begin shooting for Sandeep Reddy's directorial Spirit. 

 

 

