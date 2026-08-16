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Fact Check: Thane model Antara Banerjee reportedly arrested after alleged ticket dispute

Antara Banerjee was arrested and released on bail after allegedly assaulting an RPF officer with a razor blade during a ticket dispute aboard the Aravali Express.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 16, 2026, 04:27 PM IST|Updated: Aug 17, 2026, 05:06 PM IST
Fact Check: Thane model Antara Banerjee reportedly arrested after alleged ticket dispute
Image Credit: @meantarabanerjee/Instagram

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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