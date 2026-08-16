Fact Check: Thane model Antara Banerjee reportedly arrested after alleged ticket dispute

New Delhi: A Thane model named Antara Banerjee was arrested by railway police following a violent confrontation aboard the Bandra–Ganganagar Aravali Express. Authorities allege that the 31-year-old attacked Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel with a razor blade after being confronted for occupying an AC coach seat with a sleeper-class ticket, as per a report by Times of India.
She was formally booked under multiple charges, served a legal notice, and subsequently released on bail.
Earlier, reports wrongly linked Antara with a famous TV actress of the same name Antarra Banerjee, who has featured in shows including Kasautii Zindagii Kay. However, she reacted and clarified that it was not her and looks like it was a case of mistaken identity.
A TOI report states that the incident occurred on the night of August 12 while Banerjee was travelling to Surat for a shooting assignment. As per the FIR filed on August 13, the dispute began between 9:30 PM and 10:50 PM as the train travelled between Borivali and Dahanu.
A passenger raised concerns after discovering Banerjee was occupying a reserved seat in an AC coach despite holding only a sleeper-class ticket. When Banerjee refused requests to vacate the seat, ticket collector Harikesh Tripathi and RPF personnel, including Assistant Sub-Inspector Yaminikant Mishra and Constable Rajesh Kumar, intervened to resolve the matter.
Police allege that the interaction quickly deteriorated when Banerjee turned aggressive and verbally abused the officials. According to the FIR, the confrontation escalated further when she produced a razor blade, brandished it at officials, and assaulted ASI Yaminikant Mishra, causing injuries to him.
Authorities stated that Banerjee also injured herself during the scuffle, damaged the officer's uniform and mobile device, and attempted to escape by breaking an AC coach window after RPF staff secured the doors. The hour-long disruption left fellow passengers shaken.
Banerjee was deboarded at Dahanu station and handed over to the Government Railway Police (GRP). The Borivali Railway Police took her into custody the following morning, booking her on charges including assault on public servants, causing harm, endangering safety, and intentional insult.
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