Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3054809https://zeenews.india.com/people/fact-check-veteran-actor-doddanna-alive-and-healthy-dismisses-viral-death-rumours-3054809.html
NewsEntertainmentPeopleFACT CHECK | Veteran Actor Doddanna 'alive and healthy,' dismisses viral death rumours
DODDANNA

FACT CHECK | Veteran Actor Doddanna 'alive and healthy,' dismisses viral death rumours

Recently, veteran actor Doddanna became a victim of a death hoax after news of his death started circulating on social media.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 12, 2026, 02:27 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

FACT CHECK | Veteran Actor Doddanna 'alive and healthy,' dismisses viral death rumours(Image: IMDb)

Veteran Kannada actor Doddanna has issued a clarification after a false social media post claiming his death went viral, causing concern among fans and members of the film industry.

The rumour began circulating on Friday morning (June 12) when an AI-generated poster falsely reported the actor's demise. The post quickly spread across various social media platforms, leading many to believe that the 76-year-old star had passed away.

Actor Reacts to Viral Misinformation

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

As confusion mounted online, Doddanna personally addressed the rumours and reassured fans that he was safe and in good health.

The veteran actor revealed that he was at home watching television when news of his alleged death started spreading on social media. He clarified that there was absolutely no truth to the reports and urged people not to fall for misinformation.

Doddanna's Message to Fans

In a video statement that has since gone viral, Doddanna appealed to fans not to believe the false reports.

"ನಾನು ಚೆನ್ನಾಗಿದ್ದೇನೆ. ಬದುಕಿದ್ದೇನೆ. ಆರೋಗ್ಯವಾಗಿದ್ದೇನೆ. ದಯವಿಟ್ಟು ಯಾರೂ ಇಂತಹ ಸುಳ್ಳು ಸುದ್ದಿಗಳನ್ನು ನಂಬಬೇಡಿ."

("I am fine. I am alive. I am healthy. Please don't believe such false news.")

Take a look:

His statement quickly put an end to the speculation and brought relief to fans across Karnataka and beyond.

Also Read | Who was Jaspal Rana? Asian Games gold medallist and man behind Manu Bhaker's Olympic bronze medals passes away at 49

About Doddanna

Doddanna is one of the most celebrated and respected actors in Kannada cinema. With a career spanning over four decades, he has appeared in nearly 800 films, earning widespread acclaim for his impeccable comic timing, versatile performances, and memorable character roles. Over the years, he has worked alongside some of the biggest names in the Kannada film industry and continues to enjoy immense popularity among audiences. His remarkable contribution to Sandalwood has cemented his legacy as one of the industry's most beloved and enduring performers.

He was last seen in movies like Raktha Kashmira, Santhosha Sangeetha, Karataka Damanaka, and Kotigobba 3.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

us iran war
Threat, hype, retreat: Trump U-turns on Iran strikes hours after warning
Joe Root
Rob Key clarifies why Joe Root replaced Ben Stokes and not Harry Brook
West Bengal
Bengal: Police parade Trinamool leader in half pants and T-shirt
Strait of Hormuz
US says Strait of Hormuz open, IRGC gives reality check - Sailors face dilemma
US Iran conflict
How Trump is forcing world towards an economic crisis with his warmongering
chhattisgarh cm vishnu deo sai
Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai presents vision of developed Chhattisgarh
India
Why India is phasing out Mi-17 fleet while Pakistan remains highly dependent
Sukhendu Sekhar Ray
Exclusive: 'Corruption started from top...,' claims former TMC MP Sukhendu Ray
mobility
Air India denies putting pressure on families of AI-171 Boeing crash victims
FIFA World Cup 2026
FIFA World Cup 2026: Hugo Broos sends warning ahead of Mexico clash