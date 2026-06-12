FACT CHECK | Veteran Actor Doddanna 'alive and healthy,' dismisses viral death rumours

Veteran Kannada actor Doddanna has issued a clarification after a false social media post claiming his death went viral, causing concern among fans and members of the film industry.

The rumour began circulating on Friday morning (June 12) when an AI-generated poster falsely reported the actor's demise. The post quickly spread across various social media platforms, leading many to believe that the 76-year-old star had passed away.

Actor Reacts to Viral Misinformation

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As confusion mounted online, Doddanna personally addressed the rumours and reassured fans that he was safe and in good health.

The veteran actor revealed that he was at home watching television when news of his alleged death started spreading on social media. He clarified that there was absolutely no truth to the reports and urged people not to fall for misinformation.

Doddanna's Message to Fans

In a video statement that has since gone viral, Doddanna appealed to fans not to believe the false reports.

"ನಾನು ಚೆನ್ನಾಗಿದ್ದೇನೆ. ಬದುಕಿದ್ದೇನೆ. ಆರೋಗ್ಯವಾಗಿದ್ದೇನೆ. ದಯವಿಟ್ಟು ಯಾರೂ ಇಂತಹ ಸುಳ್ಳು ಸುದ್ದಿಗಳನ್ನು ನಂಬಬೇಡಿ."

("I am fine. I am alive. I am healthy. Please don't believe such false news.")

Take a look:

Doddanna husharagi idare Loafergala fake news spread madbedi pic.twitter.com/lr0nwd9OYp — Kiran Patil (@KIRANPATIL8055N) June 12, 2026

His statement quickly put an end to the speculation and brought relief to fans across Karnataka and beyond.

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About Doddanna

Doddanna is one of the most celebrated and respected actors in Kannada cinema. With a career spanning over four decades, he has appeared in nearly 800 films, earning widespread acclaim for his impeccable comic timing, versatile performances, and memorable character roles. Over the years, he has worked alongside some of the biggest names in the Kannada film industry and continues to enjoy immense popularity among audiences. His remarkable contribution to Sandalwood has cemented his legacy as one of the industry's most beloved and enduring performers.

He was last seen in movies like Raktha Kashmira, Santhosha Sangeetha, Karataka Damanaka, and Kotigobba 3.