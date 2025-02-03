Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2852822https://zeenews.india.com/people/fact-check-viral-caveman-roaming-on-mumbai-roads-is-aamir-khan-2852822.html
NewsLifestylePeople
AAMIR KHAN

Fact Check: Viral Caveman Roaming On Mumbai Roads Is Aamir Khan?

Aamir Khan is currently gearing up for the theatrical release of ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’, set to hit theaters on December 25.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 03, 2025, 11:41 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Fact Check: Viral Caveman Roaming On Mumbai Roads Is Aamir Khan? Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: In our showbiz world, rumours spread like wildfire, and social media plays a major role in amplifying them. One such rumour that has been circulating widely on social media these days is about a man dressed like a caveman roaming the streets of Mumbai, with people speculating that he is superstar Aamir Khan. However, this is not true—the caveman is not the superstar.

A video of a man spotted on the streets of Mumbai, dressed in a ragged caveman-like costume, has gone viral on social media. Many are assuming him to be Aamir Khan. However, a source close to the actor has confirmed, "The man roaming the streets of Mumbai in a caveman-like costume is not Aamir Khan. Kindly do not believe any such statements, as all of them are false."

Aamir Khan is currently gearing up for the theatrical release of ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’, set to hit theaters on December 25, starring Aamir Khan alongside Genelia Deshmukh.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?