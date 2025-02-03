Fact Check: Viral Caveman Roaming On Mumbai Roads Is Aamir Khan?

New Delhi: In our showbiz world, rumours spread like wildfire, and social media plays a major role in amplifying them. One such rumour that has been circulating widely on social media these days is about a man dressed like a caveman roaming the streets of Mumbai, with people speculating that he is superstar Aamir Khan. However, this is not true—the caveman is not the superstar.

A video of a man spotted on the streets of Mumbai, dressed in a ragged caveman-like costume, has gone viral on social media. Many are assuming him to be Aamir Khan. However, a source close to the actor has confirmed, "The man roaming the streets of Mumbai in a caveman-like costume is not Aamir Khan. Kindly do not believe any such statements, as all of them are false."

Aamir Khan is currently gearing up for the theatrical release of ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’, set to hit theaters on December 25, starring Aamir Khan alongside Genelia Deshmukh.