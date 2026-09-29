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  • /Fact Check | What happened to Jackie Chan? Black-and-white photos send fans into absolute panic

Fact Check | What happened to Jackie Chan? Black-and-white photos send fans into absolute panic

Viral social media posts claiming action star Jackie Chan has passed away have been debunked as a death hoax, confirming the 72-year-old actor is alive and well.

Edited ByAhana Tiwari
Published: Sep 29, 2026, 11:35 AM IST|Updated: Sep 29, 2026, 11:35 AM IST
Fact Check | What happened to Jackie Chan? Black-and-white photos send fans into absolute panic
Image Credit: @abdul/X

About the Author

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari is a trainee sub-editor with a keen eye for storytelling, performances, and cultural nuance. She has reviewed films and series, including Mahavatar Narsimha, Aap Jaisa Koi, and Stranger Things. Always seeking to bridge the gap between audiences and celebrities, Ahana has conducted interviews with artists such as Sangram Singh and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, and even engaged with Kangana Ranaut during the Team India Jersey Paralympian Launch.

She has attended high-profile events like the Kantara success party, giving her firsthand exposure to industry trends and the entertainment landscape. This is her first professional role in media, where she continues to build a reputation as a sharp, perceptive voice in journalism. 

She can be reached at Ahana.Tiwari@zeemedia.com or on X @ahanatiwari0

 

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