/Fact Check | What happened to Jackie Chan? Black-and-white photos send fans into absolute panic

Action cinema icon and martial artist Jackie Chan has become the latest global celebrity targeted by a viral internet death hoax. Rumours alleging the 72-year-old actor's passing spread rapidly across major social media platforms, sparking widespread concern before being debunked as false.
The rumours gained traction over a 24-hour period, largely driven by a black-and-white photograph of Chan circulating alongside the dates "1954–2026." One viral post alone garnered over 7 million views within hours, accompanied by misleading captions referencing his age and legacy
Jacki Chan had passed the age of 71 now he’s 72, kung-fu legend. pic.twitter.com/0WZGhSXl0F— Abdul (@kayoflagos001) September 28, 2026
Platform fact-checkers and Community Notes quickly intervened to clarify the situation, confirming that the viral claims are entirely unfounded and that the veteran star is alive and active.
Despite the alarming social media posts, Chan continues to remain active in public life and entertainment projects. The actor was last seen at a public engagement in Singapore, where he visited Pei Chun Public School to interact with students and staff.
With a legendary career spanning over five decades across Hong Kong and Hollywood cinema, Chan remains one of the most recognisable and enduring figures in global action cinema.
Before the claims were verified as a hoax, thousands of fans took to social media to post tributes celebrating Chan's iconic filmography and martial arts contributions. As confirmation of his safety emerged, relief flooded comment sections, with fans condemning the spread of fake news while celebrating the actor's longevity.
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