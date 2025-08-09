Faissal Khan Claims Brother Aamir Khan Was 'BRAINWASHED', Blames Family For Feud

New Delhi: Actor Faissal Khan, best known for his role in Mela, has spoken candidly about his strained relationship with his elder brother, Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan. In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Faissal reflected on their family dynamics, personal struggles, and the events that led to their falling out.

Struggles After Leaving Home

Faissal revealed that after he moved out of the family home and began living independently, he found it difficult to get work in the film industry. He credited Aamir with helping him during that period.

“After I left home and started living alone, I realised no one was offering me work. Aamir made a few calls and helped me get a job. I know Aamir, he's very kind. This is just not something he could think or do otherwise,” he said.

“Some People Didn’t Like Our Bond”

The actor alleged that interference from extended family members may have driven a wedge between the brothers.

“Kuch logon ko bhaiyon ki closeness bhi achhi nahi lagti. They want brothers to remain apart,” he said, claiming that Aamir had been “brainwashed” over the years by certain aunts, uncles, and close family friends.

Lack of Closure

Faissal pointed to a lack of honest communication as a key factor in their deteriorating relationship.

“When you spoke about taking away my signatory rights, I left. Otherwise, why would I? It was like getting slapped, so I reacted. But I never got clarity on many things,” he recalled, suggesting that unresolved issues contributed to the distance.

Mental Health Controversy

Years ago, Faissal was at the centre of a public controversy after being declared mentally ill and confined to the house for over a year, a period he has rarely spoken about in depth. He now lives alone in Mumbai and has been estranged from both Aamir and their mother since the family fallout.

Letting Go of the Past

Despite everything, Faissal says he has chosen to move on from the bitterness.

“Main to woh hun ki har fikr ko dhunye mein udaata chala gaya,” he said, quoting a poetic line that suggests a desire to release old burdens.

On the other hand, Aamir Khan was most recently seen in Sitaare Zameen Par, a film that introduced ten emerging talents, including Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, and Simran Mangeshkar.

