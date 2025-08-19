New Delhi: Aamir Khan's estranged brother Faissal Khan held a press conference recently and made some startling revelations. He spoke about severing all ties with his brother Aamir Khan and his family. Faissal also claimed that problems in his life started with his family pressurising him for marriage.

'Aamir Khan Had An Affair...'

On Monday, Faissal spoke with the media and discussed why he had cut ties with his brother Aamir Khan and the rest of the family. He claimed that Aamir has an illicit child with Jessika Hines, a British journalist. He told IANS, “It all started in 2002 with my family pressurising me for marriage. Then I wrote a letter in which I mentioned that my sister Nikhat got married thrice, Aamir has a child out of wedlock with Jessika Hines. I asked in that letter, if this is the state of their personal lives, who are they to give suggestions to me on how I should live my life. It all started from there. Then I stopped meeting them. So, they alleged that I’m suffering from mental health because I stopped meeting the family”.

He further mentioned that currently he is at peace. However, he sometimes takes medication for anxiety when it gets too much.

Faissal Khan On His Health

He said, “I'm very much at peace. And I am living my life. Sometimes when my family pressure becomes too much, I get anxious. So, I do go to the doctor for my anxiety, and anxiety medicine. Because all the pressure that my family puts on me and the torture they give me. So, I have stress”.

Faissal Khan On Bigg Boss

He also shared that he legally tried to pursue his ousting from the reality show ‘Bigg Boss’, as he said, “I was given a signing amount, and suddenly I was told, ‘You are not doing it’. So, I was like, ‘What happened? Why? I pursued it legally”.

“My lawyer told me, ‘Let's try to get the entire signing bond because they are firing you’. There was a court case and we needed the money. So my lawyer told me, ‘Let's try, and a court case. If we get it, we will get it. We need money too’. So we filed a case but I knew that I won't win given the agreement of ‘Bigg Boss’ is very strong. But we took a chance. The entire signing amount was around INR 7-8 lakhs”, he added.

For the unversed, following Faissal’s statement on August 16 made during an interview, Aamir’s family had released a statement expressing distress over what they described as ‘hurtful and misleading’ portrayals of family members.