‘Family Man 3’ Actor Rohit Basore Found Dead Near Guwahati Waterfall After Picnic With Friends

New Delhi: Actor Rohit Basore, who was part of the upcoming third installment of the popular series The Family Man, was reportedly found dead near a waterfall in the Garbhanga forest in Assam on Sunday evening, according to Odisha Bytes.

Preliminary police investigations suggest that the actor drowned, though authorities are awaiting a post-mortem report for confirmation. However, the actor’s family has alleged foul play and suspects it was a case of murder.

According to reports, Rohit had returned to his hometown of Guwahati from Mumbai a few months ago. On Sunday, he left home around 12:30 p.m. with friends for a day trip. When his family was unable to contact him later in the evening, they received a call from one of the nine friends in the group, informing them that Rohit had fallen into a waterfall. Police stated that the incident occurred around 2:00 p.m.

Rohit was declared dead while being transported to the hospital. His body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and a further investigation into the incident is currently underway.

Just weeks earlier, Rohit had shared behind-the-scenes photos from the set of the Manoj Bajpayee-led series, captioning them: "On the sets of Family Man 3. It was a great experience and I always loved to learn new things."

The Family Man series, starring Manoj Bajpayee and Jaideep Ahlawat, is a fan favorite on Amazon Prime. Two seasons have already been released, with the third currently in production.