‘Family Man 3’ Actor Rohit Basore Found Dead Near Guwahati Waterfall After Picnic With Friends

Actor Rohit Basore, who was part of the upcoming third installment of the popular series The Family Man, was reportedly found dead.
New Delhi: Actor Rohit Basore, who was part of the upcoming third installment of the popular series The Family Man, was reportedly found dead near a waterfall in the Garbhanga forest in Assam on Sunday evening, according to Odisha Bytes.
Preliminary police investigations suggest that the actor drowned, though authorities are awaiting a post-mortem report for confirmation. However, the actor’s family has alleged foul play and suspects it was a case of murder.
According to reports, Rohit had returned to his hometown of Guwahati from Mumbai a few months ago. On Sunday, he left home around 12:30 p.m. with friends for a day trip. When his family was unable to contact him later in the evening, they received a call from one of the nine friends in the group, informing them that Rohit had fallen into a waterfall. Police stated that the incident occurred around 2:00 p.m.
Rohit was declared dead while being transported to the hospital. His body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and a further investigation into the incident is currently underway.
Just weeks earlier, Rohit had shared behind-the-scenes photos from the set of the Manoj Bajpayee-led series, captioning them: "On the sets of Family Man 3. It was a great experience and I always loved to learn new things."
The Family Man series, starring Manoj Bajpayee and Jaideep Ahlawat, is a fan favorite on Amazon Prime. Two seasons have already been released, with the third currently in production.
