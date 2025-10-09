New Delhi: Renowned hairstylist Jawed Habib and family have been booked in a multi-crore crypto scam. Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal police have reportedly issued a lookout notice against Habib, his son and 3 other associates.

Jawed Habib And His Son Booked

NDTV quoted Sambhal SP KK Bishnoi as telling ANI, "To curb crime and criminals in Sambhal, a total of 20 cases have been registered against financial fraudster Jawed Habib and his son, along with three others. These individuals operated as a gang and defrauded people. They took Rs 5-7 lakh in cash from people and lured them into investing... A case has been registered in the matter. A total of 35 people have filed complaints."

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

ALSO READ: Jawed Habib controversy: FIR filed against hairstylist for spitting on woman's hair

Habib and others have been booked under sections 420 (cheating) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC. As many as 38 people have been identified who were allegedly defrauded through an investment scheme launched by Follicle Global, a company launched by the Habib family, reports Indian Express.

Jawed Habib's Lawyer Denies Claims

According to police, the matter first came to light nearly 15 days ago when a man identified as Hilal complained against the hairstylist with the Sambhal SP Krishan Kumar Bishnoi.

Pawan Kumar, Advocate of Jawed Habib said, "There have been no FIRs registered in the name of Jawed Habib. We have no direct involvement in them... Jawed Habib regularly conducts hair and makeup seminars across India, and one such seminar was organised by FLC (Follicle Global Company) in Sambhal, where he was invited to speak. He, along with his son, attended the event as the chief guest," ANI reported.

He added, "These accusations are being made without any proof. In the event, Jawed Habib only tried to promote the hair and beauty business. He had only attended the Sambhal seminar as part of his professional work. Beyond that, there is no business or financial relationship between him and any such company. On 22nd January, 2023, we issued a public notice clarification that we had no association whatsoever with Follicle Global Company. The notice was issued before the event took place... When we got to know that people were breached in the name of FLC and there were attempts of fraud, we issued this public notice."