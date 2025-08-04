Fan Dies After Falling From Upper Tier During Oasis Concert At Wembley Stadium: Report

New Delhi: A man in his 40s has died after falling from a height during an Oasis concert held at London’s Wembley Stadium on Saturday night, the Metropolitan Police have confirmed to the BBC. The tragic incident allegedly occurred just minutes after the band concluded their performance.

Emergency Services Responded Within Minutes

Authorities were alerted at 10:19 p.m. BST following reports that a man had suffered a fall inside the stadium. Officers from the Metropolitan Police and medics rushed to the scene, where they discovered the man with injuries described as "consistent with a fall." Despite immediate intervention, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s identity has not yet been disclosed, and police have only confirmed that he was in his 40s.

Oasis: "Shocked and Saddened"

In a statement issued to the BBC, Oasis said they were "shocked and saddened" by the tragic news.

"Oasis would like to extend our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the person involved," the band said.

Oasis's performance began at 8:15 p.m. and ended at 10:15 p.m., as listed on Wembley Stadium’s official website. The fall reportedly took place from an upper tier of the venue, which was packed with fans attending the long-awaited performance.

Call for Witnesses and Video Footage

Given the large crowd, police believe that a number of people may have witnessed the fall or possibly captured it on their mobile phones, either knowingly or unknowingly. They have appealed for anyone with information or footage to come forward by calling 101.

"Believe it is likely a number of people witnessed the incident, or may knowingly or unknowingly have caught it on mobile phone video footage," a police spokesperson said.

Health and Safety Executive to Take Over Investigation

The Metropolitan Police also confirmed that the ongoing investigation into the fatal incident will be handed over to the UK’s Health and Safety Executive (HSE) in the coming days. The HSE is the national regulator for workplace health and safety, and is responsible for investigating major incidents in public venues such as stadiums.

Further details regarding the incident are still awaited.