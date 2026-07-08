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  • /'Fan ho gayi tumhari': Zareen Khan backs Dolly Javed, calls Kushal Tandon 'chauvinistic' over 'bad attitude'

'Fan ho gayi tumhari': Zareen Khan backs Dolly Javed, calls Kushal Tandon 'chauvinistic' over 'bad attitude'

Alliance show: Kushal has also been facing criticism online, with several viewers alleging that his behaviour on the show has been disrespectful towards younger contestants, including Dollyy, Vanshaj and Payal Gaming.

Published: Jul 08, 2026, 04:14 PM IST|Updated: Jul 08, 2026, 04:14 PM IST
'Fan ho gayi tumhari': Zareen Khan backs Dolly Javed, calls Kushal Tandon 'chauvinistic' over 'bad attitude'
Image Credit: Instagram

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