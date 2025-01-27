Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2849609https://zeenews.india.com/people/fans-hail-coldplay-s-ahmedabad-concert-live-stream-missed-it-here-s-how-to-watch-fan-reactions-and-more-2849609.html
NewsLifestylePeople
COLDPLAY

Fans Hail Coldplay’s Ahmedabad Concert Live Stream: Missed It? Here’s How To Watch, Fan Reactions, And More

Coldplay’s Ahmedabad concert, part of their Music of the Spheres World Tour, captivated fans with a live stream on THIS OTT platform, offering a record-breaking musical experience from the comfort of home.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ananya Kaushal|Last Updated: Jan 27, 2025, 04:53 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Coldplay’s recent concert in Ahmedabad became a record-breaking spectacle
  • The concert, hailed as the band’s largest-ever performance, was a Republic Day gift for millions of Indian fans
  • Fans flooded social media with heartfelt reactions, praising the seamless live stream
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Fans Hail Coldplay’s Ahmedabad Concert Live Stream: Missed It? Here’s How To Watch, Fan Reactions, And More Pic Credit: X

New Delhi: Coldplay’s recent concert in Ahmedabad, part of their Music of the Spheres World Tour, became a record-breaking spectacle, uniting fans across India through an OTT platform.

The concert, hailed as the band’s largest-ever performance, was a Republic Day gift for millions of Indian fans who experienced Coldplay’s electrifying energy and soulful melodies from the comfort of their homes.

A Night to Remember

Fans flooded social media with heartfelt reactions, praising the seamless live stream and sharing their joy over stunning visuals, drone shots, and pre-show highlights. Many described it as an unforgettable evening filled with emotional and musical magic.

One fan wrote, “Watching Coldplay live from my living room felt surreal—thank you, Disney+ Hotstar!”

Missed the Live Stream? Here’s How to Watch

If you missed this iconic event, don’t worry. The full concert is now available to watch on Disney+ Hotstar anytime, so you can relive the magic of Coldplay’s unforgettable performance.

 

(Also Read: Jasleen Royal Leads National Anthem On Republic Day At Coldplay’s Ahmedabad Concert)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK