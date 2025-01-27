Fans Hail Coldplay’s Ahmedabad Concert Live Stream: Missed It? Here’s How To Watch, Fan Reactions, And More

New Delhi: Coldplay’s recent concert in Ahmedabad, part of their Music of the Spheres World Tour, became a record-breaking spectacle, uniting fans across India through an OTT platform.

The concert, hailed as the band’s largest-ever performance, was a Republic Day gift for millions of Indian fans who experienced Coldplay’s electrifying energy and soulful melodies from the comfort of their homes.

A Night to Remember

Fans flooded social media with heartfelt reactions, praising the seamless live stream and sharing their joy over stunning visuals, drone shots, and pre-show highlights. Many described it as an unforgettable evening filled with emotional and musical magic.

One fan wrote, “Watching Coldplay live from my living room felt surreal—thank you, Disney+ Hotstar!”

What a crowd it was in Ahmedabad for Coldplay!



FOMO ho raha tha mujhe, but Disney+ Hotstar streaming felt magical... beyond imagination! January 27, 2025

Next level Disney+ Hotstar's coverage of the Coldplay concert



Chris Martin lit up the stadium, and those drone shots were unreal. — Swapnil Bharadwaj (@swapnil_shits) January 26, 2025

Coldplay live on Disney+ Hotstar now! Ahmedabad's world-class setup proves India's the new global entertainment hub. Incredible! #AhmedabadRocks #ColdplayAhmedabad pic.twitter.com/FfWAidejmF — kishor (@kishorrmishra) January 26, 2025

Disney+ Hotstar team has killed it with the live broadcasting of the concert. Supreme quality sound + camera work. Coldplay could actually buy the live recording and turn it into their official concert film, the live stream was that good. @DisneyPlusHS Amazinggg stuff — a (@tiworryy) January 26, 2025

The moment is here! Coldplay is rocking Ahmedabad and you're invited to join the celebration live on Disney+ Hotstar! #ColdplayOnHotstar pic.twitter.com/LAck0nws0p — Radhika (@meeRadhika_) January 26, 2025

Missed the Live Stream? Here’s How to Watch

If you missed this iconic event, don’t worry. The full concert is now available to watch on Disney+ Hotstar anytime, so you can relive the magic of Coldplay’s unforgettable performance.