Fans in Himachal elated to spot Aamir Khan in his latest avatar for 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

New Delhi: Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan is known to get into the skin of any character he portrays on-screen. The bundle of talent is these days busy shooting for 'Laal Singh Chaddha' in Himachal Pradesh.

Recently, his fans were elated to spot him in the hills, looking unrecognisable in his latest avatar. The actor has put on weight, donning a long beard for 'Laal Singh Chaddha' which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan in a lead role.

Several fan clubs have shared the pictures on social media and we must say your jaws will be on the floor looking at Aamir's look. Check it out:

'Laal Singh Chaddha' is the Hindi adaptation of Hollywood bigwig Tom Hanks' 'Forrest Gump'. The actor made this announcement on his 54th birthday this year. Christmas 2020 has been locked as the release date of the movie which is being helmed by 'Secret Superstar' director Advait Chandan.

Reportedly, 'Lal Singh Chaddha' will be shot pan India covering around 100 different locations and this is for the first time that a Hindi film will be shot at so many places.