'Fantastic Four' Actor Ioan Gruffudd Marries Bianca Wallace In Private Ceremony - WATCH VIDEO

Washington: 'The Fantastic Four' actor Ioan Gruffudd got married to actress Bianca Wallace on Friday.

The 51-year-old actor and the 32-year-old actress announced in a joint Instagram post on Friday, April 25, that they tied the knot, reported People.

The couple shared a heartfelt video with grainy footage, which had Martin Arteta's song "Past Lives" in the background.

In the video shared from Bianca's Instagram handle, the couple could be seen kissing, sipping champagne and holding each other while backed by a view of the ocean.

While sharing the video, the couple wrote,

"Mr & Mrs Gruffudd. Marriage now, wedding later,"

The Fantastic Four star and Wallace announced their engagement news in a joint Instagram post in January 2024.

"The most precious thing happened...," the couple wrote in their caption, alongside a sweet photo.

As per People, in the image, the couple was captured embracing, as Wallace held up her hand to show off her emerald and diamond engagement ring.

Gruffudd first confirmed his relationship with Wallace in October 2021 through a post shared on Instagram.

"Thank you for making me smile again @iambiancawallace," he wrote alongside a happy snapshot of the pair.

Gruffudd was previously wed to Alice Evans. They filed for divorce in March 2021 after getting married in 2007, reported People.

The former couple, who met on the set of 102 Dalmatians in 2000, share two daughters: Ella and Elsie.