Mumbai: Bollywood veteran Sanjay Khan's wife Zarine Khan passed away on November 7. A few days post her demise, the news of Bollywood superstar Dharmendra's hospitalisation and reportedly being on ventilator shook the nation.

Now the late Zarine Khan's daughter and designer Farah Khan Ali has slammed the paparazzi for their insensitive coverage on Dharmendra's health.

Taking to her social media account, Farah wrote, “My mother passed away 6 days ago and there were some here who were more interested in why she chose to be cremated instead of giving condolences. Dharm Uncle is in hospital and a video of his personal family goes viral.” She added, “Are we as a nation so insensitive to people. Don’t public figures also have families that have feelings? What happened to humanity? Why does every Imbecile out here have an opinion on how others should lead their lives. Tragedy strikes all. When it’s your turn and trust me it will be, there will be others like you hurting you like you hurt us,” with folded hands emoticon.

Earlier this week, on the 11th of November, a few media portals announced his demise and even reported in depth on it.

Dharmendra's daughter and actress Esha Deol had to finally release a statement to the paparazzi in which she clarified on her father's exact health condition, putting an end to his death rumours.

Taking to social media, Esha wrote, "The media seems to be in overdrive and spreading false news. My father is stable & recovering. We request everyone to give our family privacy. Thank you for the prayers for papas speedy recovery. Esha Deol. (sic)"

Dharmendra's elder son Sunny Deol too had released a statement that read, “Mr. Dharmendra is stable and under observation. Further comments and updates will be shared as available. Kindly don’t indulge in spreading false rumours regarding his health. Request everyone to pray for his speedy recovery and respect the family’s right to privacy (sic)”.

In the morning or November 13, Sunny was seen talking to the paparazzi stationed at his house to report on his father's health updates. With folded hands, Sunny asked the paparazzi to be sensitive and not create any chaos and ruckus. He asked them to behave like humans and not be insensitive as the Deol family was going through a tough time.

For the uninitiated, Dharmendra, who was reportedly put on a ventilator, is believed to be suffering from breathing difficulties.