DHARMENDRA'S RESIDENCE

Farah Khan And Ananya Panday Visit Deol Family, Share Emotional Tributes After Dharmendra’s Demise

Director-choreographer Farah Khan, on the afternoon of November 25, was seen visiting late superstar Dharmendra’s house, after the actor’s demise on November 24.  

|Last Updated: Nov 25, 2025, 06:28 PM IST|Source: IANS
Farah Khan And Ananya Panday Visit Deol Family, Share Emotional Tributes After Dharmendra’s Demise(Source: X)

The filmmaker visited the Deol family to offer condolences. Actress Ananya Panday too was seen arriving at late Dharmendra’s house to meet the grieving Deol family, post the superstar’s demise.

Ananya was seen dressed in an all-white salwar kameez as she headed towards the Deol house. On November 24, post the superstar’s demise, both Farah and Ananya had taken to their respective social media accounts to mourn the passing away of the superstar.

Sharing a throwback picture featuring herself with the He-man of Bollywood, Farah wrote, “May God bless your soul, Dharamji. You have given us so much happiness down the years with your performances and your personality! Condolences to the Deol family.” Ananya Panday also paid tribute to the veteran actor and shared throwback pictures of the late actor with her father, Chunky Panday.

She had also revealed that her father Chunky’s first-ever movie shot in the industry was with Dharmendra. Sharing a major throwback picture of Chunky and Dharmendra together, Ananya Panday wrote, “My father’s first film and first-ever shot on camera was with Dharam Ji… forever special, forever in our hearts." She also shared throwback photos of Dharmendra from her parents’ Chunky and Bhavana Pandey’s wedding reception.

In another social media post, Ananaya shared a picture of the late superstar and wrote, "The Greatest. Om Shanti."

For the uninitiated, Dharmendra, who was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in South Mumbai in mid-November, was discharged after he showed recovery. The actor was reportedly put on a ventilator, as he was suffering from breathing difficulties.

As the news of his demise spread, many Bollywood personalities took to their respective social media accounts to remember the great actor and mourn the loss. Dharmendra, who was born in 1935 in Punjab, began his career in the early 1960s, after he was discovered through a talent hunt competition.

Some of his most iconic films include ‘Phool Aur Patthar’, Sholay, Blackmail, Chupke Chupke and others. Dharmendra was a recipient of Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian award of India.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

