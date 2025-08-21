Farah Khan Announces YouTube FanFest 2025 In Mumbai, Over 20 Creators And Artists To Perform
Farah Khan, the Bollywood filmmaker and choreographer, is a confirmed participant at the upcoming YouTube FanFest 2025 in Mumbai.
Mumbai: YouTube Fanfest is back, spotlighting popular and emerging creators and artists shaping culture on YouTube. The show that will take place On September 11, 2025 in Mumbai, will see a mix of high-voltage performances, cultural moments, and the enduring connection between creators and their fans. Farah Khan along with her celebrity cook Dilip, in a quirky video today, took to Instagram to announce the same and the video looks so much fun and interesting. Since its debut in 2014, YouTube Fanfest has been connecting with fandoms, celebrating diversity, and inspiring millions of emerging creators. YouTube Fanfest has some of India’s beloved creators come together to spotlight new content and trends. This year, creators take center stage across every genre, on every platform, and in every space. From live on-stage acts to intimate off-stage creator sessions and global livestreams, YouTube Fanfest 2025 shall see it all.
