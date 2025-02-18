Farah Khan Asks Sania Mirza’s Son To Do An Udit Ji On Her; Internet Cannot Stop Laughing

Mumbai: Farah Khan never fails to entertain, and her latest vlog is no exception. The filmmaker, who is currently delighting fans with her cookery show, recently visited her best friend Sania Mirza’s house for some fun and food. In the vlog titled Sania Mirza vs Farah Khan: Kisne Banaya Best Chicken 65?, Farah not only cooked Chicken 65 with Sania but also enjoyed some playful moments with her son, Izhaan.

In a particularly funny moment, Farah playfully interrupted Izhaan’s football game, taking the ball from him and teasing, “I was supposed to give you the ball to earn some brownie points from you.” When Izhaan tried to take the ball back, Farah joked, “First, you’ll have to give a kiss, you know that. Come on, do a Udit ji on me.” This cheeky reference to Udit Narayan’s viral incident, where a female fan kissed him, left Sania in splits and caused a burst of laughter from fans online.

The internet couldn’t get enough of the moment, as Farah’s lighthearted humour and reference to Udit Narayan’s viral kiss video added a hilarious twist to the vlog. Udit, in a previous interview, had responded to the viral moment, clarifying that fans sometimes express their love in unusual ways, but such incidents should not be overanalyzed. Farah’s playful remark, however, certainly stole the show in this fun-filled vlog.