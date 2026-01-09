Farah Khan At 61: Why The Choreographer-Director’s YouTube Channel Is Her Biggest Money-Maker Yet; Kids, Net Worth And More

New Delhi: Bollywood icon Farah Khan, who wears many hats as a choreographer, director, and now a YouTube star, is celebrating her 61st birthday today.

The multifaceted personality began her journey by choreographing songs for Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar (1992). Over the years, she has built an illustrious career and now boasts a net worth of $10 million (approximately Rs 89.90 crore), according to a Times Entertainment report.

Widely regarded as one of Bollywood’s finest choreographers, Farah Khan has also emerged as a major digital creator, with her YouTube presence now surpassing even her film work in popularity.

The filmmaker has won seven Filmfare Awards for Best Choreography and also bagged the Filmfare Award for Best Director for Main Hoon Na (2004), starring Shah Rukh Khan, Sushmita Sen, Zayed Khan, Suniel Shetty, and Amrita Rao.

How Much Does Farah Khan Earn From Her YouTube Channel?

Farah Khan’s love for cooking has found a new audience on YouTube. Teaming up with her home cook, Dilip Kumar, she launched Fun With Farah, a channel where she visits celebrities, offers sneak peeks into their homes and lifestyles, and cooks delicious meals with them.

A few months ago, Farah opened up about her “massive earnings” from vlogging.

“In my entire career, maybe in a year, I have not made so much money, even though I have directed so many films,” she revealed.

Speaking about the creative freedom YouTube offers, she added, “It’s my channel, so no OTT platform or production house is telling me ‘yeh toh kaatna hi padega’, nor is any TV channel saying you can only bring this guest on, which I used to hate. The demarcation between A-listers and so-called tacky guests always bothered me.”

Farah also shared that the success of the vlogs has positively impacted Dilip Kumar’s life. The growing fame and visibility helped him clear his debts, and he has now begun building his own house.

Farah Khan’s Net Worth And Luxury Cars

Apart from her reported net worth of $10 million, Farah Khan owns an impressive collection of luxury cars.

According to reports, she owns a BMW 730Ld, priced between Rs 92 lakh and Rs 1.42 crore.

Another car in her garage is a Mercedes-Benz GLA 350, which comes with a price tag ranging between Rs 58 lakh and Rs 63 lakh. The director also owns other vehicles that she has received as gifts from Shah Rukh Khan.

Farah Khan’s Kids

Filmmaker Farah Khan and her husband, director Shirish Kunder, are parents to triplets—daughters Diva and Anya, and son Czar. Born in 2008 via IVF, the trio are now preparing to pursue higher education at prestigious US universities such as NYU, Babson College, and Emory University.