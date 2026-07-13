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  • /Farah Khan calls Lock Upp 2 contestant Madhuri Grover ‘a legend’ after fiery viral promo

Farah Khan calls Lock Upp 2 contestant Madhuri Grover ‘a legend’ after fiery viral promo

Farah Khan has praised Lock Upp Season 2 contestant Madhuri Grover after her explosive promo grabbed attention online. Reacting to the viral clip, the filmmaker called Ashneer Grover's wife "a legend" on social media.

Published: Jul 13, 2026, 10:30 AM IST|Updated: Jul 13, 2026, 10:30 AM IST
Farah Khan calls Lock Upp 2 contestant Madhuri Grover ‘a legend’ after fiery viral promo
Image Credit: Farah Khan, Madhuri Grover, Instagram

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