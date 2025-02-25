Advertisement
Farah Khan Criticized For Mocking Gaurav Khanna’s Color Blindness On Celebrity MasterChef India

Farah Khan, host of Celebrity MasterChef India, faces backlash for mocking actor Gaurav Khanna's color blindness during a recent episode, sparking widespread criticism online.

New Delhi: Bollywood filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan has come under fire after a recent episode of Celebrity MasterChef India, where she faced backlash for her response to actor Gaurav Khanna’s revelation that he is color blind.

In the now-viral clip, the celebrity contestants were tasked with preparing Farah’s signature roast chicken as part of a culinary challenge. After cooking, they had the opportunity to taste the dish, but as a vegetarian, Gaurav couldn’t sample the chicken himself. He asked the other contestants to describe the flavor instead. Later, while attempting to complete his dish, Gaurav struggled with the presentation.

The judges noticed that Gaurav had selected a plate color that didn't complement his dish well. Upon receiving feedback, Gaurav disclosed that he is color blind, which left Vikas visibly surprised. Farah, however, responded dismissively, saying, “What rubbish!” She then tested Gaurav by asking if he could identify Vikas’ blue jacket, which was actually red. Gaurav responded by saying the jacket appeared to be somewhere between orange and red to him.

Watch The Clip Here:

This interaction quickly sparked outrage among viewers, with many taking to social media to express their disapproval. One user wrote, “It was incredibly ignorant on the judges’ part, especially Farah’s. I’m not saying he deserves sympathy for his weakness, he never sought it. However, that doesn’t give them the right to mock him or react the way they did. Shameful.”

Another wrote, “We don’t need a crying promo. But being completely dismissive of his challenge isn’t right. He doesn’t need to be treated as a victim, but he definitely deserves basic courtesy as a human being. Extremely disappointed.”

Some viewers even compared the treatment of Gaurav’s disability to how Archana’s breakup drama was handled earlier in the season, pointing out the stark contrast in empathy. One netizen remarked, “Archana’s breakup drama was dealt with so much empathy, but #GauravKhanna’s disability was handled with such insensitivity and dumbness!! Just when I thought #FarahKhan couldn’t invite more hate for herself!!”

The incident has ignited a conversation about sensitivity towards disabilities and the importance of respecting personal challenges in public settings.

