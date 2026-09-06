Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Entertainment
  • /People
  • /Farah Khan gets emotional as triplets Diva, Anya and Czar leave for college in different cities

Farah Khan gets emotional as triplets Diva, Anya and Czar leave for college in different cities

Farah Khan shared an emotional glimpse of her triplets heading off to college, calling the bittersweet milestone difficult with three campuses, three cities, and three goodbyes.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 06, 2026, 12:16 PM IST|Updated: Sep 06, 2026, 12:16 PM IST
Farah Khan gets emotional as triplets Diva, Anya and Czar leave for college in different cities
Image Credit: Farah Khan, Instagram

About the Author

IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Weekly Horoscope For September 7 - 13, 2026: Avoid making sudden decisions
2
3
4
5