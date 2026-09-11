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Farah Khan joins viral ChatGPT '80s trend but without AI; drops real throwback pics

Viral ChatGPT '80s trend: A user brought up Farah’s work in ‘Om Shanti Om’, commenting, 'Created 80s without AI in Om Shanti Om.'

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 11, 2026, 09:33 AM IST|Updated: Sep 11, 2026, 09:33 AM IST
Farah Khan joins viral ChatGPT '80s trend but without AI; drops real throwback pics
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Farah Khan joins viral ChatGPT '80s trend but without AI; drops real throwback pics
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