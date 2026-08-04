Mumbai: Director-choreographer Farah Khan recently shared how the song ‘Dard-E-Disco’ came into existence. Farah recently paid a visit to music composer Shekhar Ravjiani at his farmhouse. During their conversation, the director-choreographer brought up the subject of the song, as she said, “What about ‘Dard-E-Disco’. How did you get the idea of ‘Dard-E-Disco’? You, me and Vishal were together. There was a party at Sonu Nigam's house. And you all were telling me that Bhushan Kumar is very clear about one thing that there are two types of songs that work the most in India, painful songs and disco songs.