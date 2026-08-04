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  • /Farah Khan reveals how Shah Rukh Khan's 'Dard-E-Disco' was born from a joke at Sonu Nigam's party

Farah Khan reveals how Shah Rukh Khan's 'Dard-E-Disco' was born from a joke at Sonu Nigam's party

Farah Khan has revealed the amusing story behind one of Bollywood's most iconic dance numbers, Dard-E-Disco from Om Shanti Om. The filmmaker shared that the chartbuster was inspired by a light-hearted conversation at singer Sonu Nigam's house.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 04, 2026, 05:52 PM IST|Updated: Aug 04, 2026, 05:52 PM IST
Farah Khan reveals how Shah Rukh Khan's 'Dard-E-Disco' was born from a joke at Sonu Nigam's party
Image Credit: Instagram

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Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Farah Khan reveals how Shah Rukh Khan's 'Dard-E-Disco' was born from a joke at Sonu Nigam's party
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