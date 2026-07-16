Mumbai: Filmmaker-choreographer and ace YouTuber Farah Khan time travelled to 1994 as she reminisced about choreographing a number for actress Manisha Koirala in the film “1942: A Love Story.” Farah shared a throwback image featuring herself and Manisha. In the picture, the choreographer-filmmaker is seen teaching the actress a dance step for what appears to be the song “Kuch Na Kaho”.