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Farah Khan revisits 1994 with throwback from Manisha Koirala's 1942: A Love Story

Farah Khan took a nostalgic trip down memory lane by sharing a throwback photo from the sets of 1942: A Love Story. The filmmaker-choreographer recalled choreographing Manisha Koirala for the iconic film and joked about wanting her old jawline back.

Published: Jul 16, 2026, 03:58 PM IST|Updated: Jul 16, 2026, 03:58 PM IST
Farah Khan revisits 1994 with throwback from Manisha Koirala's 1942: A Love Story
Image Credit: Rahul Nanda

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