Farah Khan to appear on Amitabh Bachchan’s KBC 13 alongside Deepika Padukone, shares selfie with the trio!

New Delhi: Filmmaker Farah Khan, who is currently battling with COVID-19, will soon appear in a special episode of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' with actor Deepika Padukone.

The upcoming episode was shot before Farah contracted the disease.

On Sunday, Farah took to Instagram and shared a picture from the sets of the popular quiz show. In the image, Senior Bachchan, who is the host of 'KBC', can be seen sharing smiles with Farah and Deepika.

She also revealed that everyone who was present on the sets that day have tested negative of the deadly coronavirus.

"U know its a great day whn ur selfie is clicked by the legend himself.. @amitabhbachchan .. thank you my darling @deepikapadukone for this #teachersday special episode of #kbc .. (will air next Friday) p.s- this was shot b4 I tested positive n thankfully everyone on this set has tested negative post shoot," she wrote.

Earlier this week, Farah had updated fans that she's COVID positive despite being fully vaccinated.

"I wonder if this happened coz I didn't put my 'kaala teeka'... Despite being double vaccinated, and working with mostly double vaxxed people, I've still managed to test positive for Covid," she had posted.

Before contracting the deadly infection, Farah had been shooting for the popular 'Zee Comedy Show'. Now, she has been replaced by singer Mika Singh as the new judge on the show.

Recently, she had also made a guest appearance on the sets of the dance show 'Super Dancer 4', which has actor Shilpa Shetty, choreographer Geeta Kapur and director Anurag Basu as judges.