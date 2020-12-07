हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Farhan Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar captures girlfriend Shibani Dandekar gazing at the sea in Maldives!

Shibani Dandekar shares a throwback from her vacation with Farhan Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar captures girlfriend Shibani Dandekar gazing at the sea in Maldives!
Credit: Instagram/ @shibanidandekar

New Delhi: Actor Farhan Akhtar recently took off for a vacation with his girlfriend Shibani Dandekar to the Maldives. Their pictures from this vacation were absolutely stunning, setting the internet on fire. Reminiscing about their vacation, Shibani uploaded another gorgeous picture to her instagram account.

Crediting Farhan Akhtar for the picture, Shibani is seen gazing at the horizon in a beautiful strappy blue dress that flaunts her perfect back. She seems ready to be done with all the worries and woes 2020 carried with it and happy to usher in the new year. She captioned her post “Ready to put 2020 behind me.”

Check out the mesmerising picture she uploaded:

 

 

Shibani Dandekar had visited the Maldives last month with Farhan Akhtar and his daughter Akira Akhtar. They enjoyed all the activities the island had to offer and gave the internet the many gorgeous glimpses of the Maldives and all the fun it has to offer.

On the work front Farhan Akhtar was last seen in ‘The Sky is Pink’ and will soon be starring in the sports drama ‘Toofan’ directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. Farhan worked along with Paresh Rawal, Mrunal Thakur and Isha Talwar for this film.

 

