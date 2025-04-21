Farhan Akhtar Hosts Historic ‘Ground Zero’ Screening In Srinagar After 38 Years

New Delhi: Emraan Hashmi starrer Ground Zero made history by becoming the first red carpet film screening in Srinagar in nearly four decades. The special event, organized for BSF officers and jawans, showcased Excel Entertainment’s Ground Zero and was hosted by actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar, who also produced the film.

The screening served as a heartfelt tribute to the men in uniform and marked a new chapter in the film industry’s relationship with Kashmir—a region once hailed as the crown jewel of Indian cinema.

Sharing pictures from the event on Instagram, Farhan Akhtar wrote: “Honoured to host a screening for BSF & CISF officers and jawans in Srinagar. This was the first red carpet film event in the city after 38 years and was celebrated with the hope that this will be the start of a new era in Bollywood’s love affair with Kashmir. Thank you to J&K Police, BSF forces, @arhan.bagati, and all those in the administration who helped facilitate the filming and the event. Ground Zero releases this Friday, 25th April. Do watch it in theatres.”

Emraan Hashmi, who plays the lead, shared a photo with BSF personnel, captioning it: “With the real heroes – our BSF – and Mr. Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey.”

The screening was hailed as a landmark moment not just for the film industry, but also for the people of Jammu & Kashmir.

Ground Zero recounts one of the most daring BSF missions of the past 50 years, with Hashmi portraying Commandant Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey in his first-ever role as an army officer. Sai Tamhankar plays the commanding officer’s wife, bringing emotional depth to the narrative.

Presented by Excel Entertainment, Ground Zero is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, and directed by Tejas Deoskar. The film is co-produced by Kassim Jagmagia, Vishal Ramchandani, Sundeep C. Sidhwani, Arhan Bagati, Talisman Films, Abhishek Kumar, and Nishikant Roy.

Ground Zero releases in theatres on April 25, 2025.