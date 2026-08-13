New Delhi: Twenty-five years on from Dil Chahta Hai, Farhan Akhtar has finally opened up about the parts of the film he'd approach differently if he were making it today, and one of them actually pushes back against something audiences probably never even questioned back then. When Anupama Chopra asked him what he'd change about the film, Farhan pointed to how Akash and Preity's relationship gets resolved, particularly that wedding sequence toward the end. "Actually now, after enough time has passed for me to think about it, I think the one thing that I would change, or maybe two actually, that I would do differently," he said.