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Farhan Akhtar opens up about what he'd change in Dil Chahta Hai, 25 years later

As Dil Chahta Hai completes 25 years, Farhan Akhtar has finally opened up about the parts of the film he'd approach differently if he were making it today. He feels he pushed the emotion too far.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 13, 2026, 12:52 PM IST|Updated: Aug 13, 2026, 12:52 PM IST
Farhan Akhtar opens up about what he'd change in Dil Chahta Hai, 25 years later
Image Credit: Instagram

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Farhan Akhtar opens up about what he'd change in Dil Chahta Hai, 25 years later
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