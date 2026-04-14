Farhan Akhtar pays emotional tribute to Asha Bhosle at college fest, calls her 'India’s no. 1 señorita'

At a recent college fest performance, Farhan Akhtar created a deeply emotional moment. The singer paused mid-performance to pay tribute to legendary singer Asha Bhosle, instantly shifting the atmosphere from celebration to nostalgia.

Farhan Akhtar mourns Asha Bhosle's demise

Drawing inspiration from his recent social media post, Farhan spoke about Asha Bhosle’s unmatched influence on Indian music. He praised her extraordinary versatility and the timeless impact of her songs, which have shaped memories and emotions across generations of listeners. He affectionately referred to her as “India’s No. 1 señorita,” highlighting her wide-ranging musical legacy.

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Taking the tribute further, Farhan performed the iconic track “Dum Maro Dum,” which immediately electrified the crowd. The performance quickly transformed into a collective singalong, with the audience joining in to celebrate one of the most memorable songs in Indian music history, creating a powerful wave of nostalgia and energy.

Also Read | Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly's emotional tribute to Asha Bhosle: Legends live on forever

Nation mourns the loss of Asha Bhosle

Meanwhile, the nation continues to mourn the passing of Asha Bhosle, who was cremated with full state honours at Shivaji Park Crematorium in Mumbai on April 12. Wrapped in the tricolour, her final rites were marked by a gun salute from the Mumbai Police, as fans, political leaders, and members of the film industry gathered to pay their last respects.

Sonia Gandhi expresses condolences

Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi also extended her condolences to Asha Bhosle’s family, calling her passing the end of a “golden era” in Indian music. She praised the legendary singer’s versatility and described her as an icon whose voice left behind a rich and everlasting musical legacy.

Widely regarded as one of the most versatile voices in Indian music, Asha Bhosle’s career spanned classical, ghazals, cabaret, and pop. She also holds a Guinness World Record for the most studio recordings and, along with her sister Lata Mangeshkar, helped define the golden era of Hindi film music.