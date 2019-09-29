Farhan Akhtar spotted with ladylove Shibani Dandekar in Mumbai—See pics

New Delhi: Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar and VJ-model Shibani Dandekar are often spotted hanging out together and happily pose for the paps. Even though they have never directly admitted to dating each other, their frequent public outings and Instagram PDA is proof enough that something is brewing between the two.

They were recently spotted at Mumbai and were all smiles as the paps went crazy clicking them.

Farhan was dressed in an orange T-shirt with camouflage shorts while Shibani was seen wearing a black crop top and flared jeans.

Check out the pics here:

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Earlier this month, the duo was in the limelight for walking the ramp together at the Lakme Fashion Week 2019. The good-looking duo turned showstoppers for designer Payal Singhal and their pics and videos were all over social media.

On the work front, Farhan will next be seen in Shonali Bose's 'The Sky Is Pink'. He is busy promoting the film with his co-star Priyanka Chopra. 'The Sky is Pink' also stars Zaira Wasim and will hit the silver screens in November this year.